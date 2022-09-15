Read full article on original website
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
John Boyega Says He Only Dates Black Women, Reveals What He's Looking for in a Partner
Says John Boyega: "I'm very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don't want you in their business" John Boyega knows what he wants in a partner. In an interview with British GQ published September 13, the Star Wars actor, 30, said that now that he's in his thirties both work and his personal life are a "priority." "I'm 30 now. From 28, I just worked on getting peace and getting myself together," he told the magazine. "Moving with honesty and transparency. No misleading. No...
Eva Mendes flashes photo of long-term partner Ryan Gosling on phone wallpaper
Eva Mendes has given fans a glimpse into her romantic life with long-term partner Ryan Gosling by flashing a photograph of the La La Land star on her phone wallpaper.Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, 48, teased fans as she revealed the black-and-white image of Gosling, 41, with whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six.The image, which captured the Barbie actor flexing his bicep in a dark top, came as part of an Instagram video shared by Eva in which she documented some of her “cleaning must-haves.”Mendes grinned and giggled as she showed the photograph to...
LOOK: Miley Cyrus’ Brother Posts Before & After Pics of Major Physical Transformation
After a tough year, Miley Cyrus’s brother, Trace Cyrus, says he feels much healthier both physically and mentally. The 33-year-old musician and son of Billy Ray Cyrus posted some images on his official Twitter. The shirtless photos provide evidence of an impressive transformation. “The picture on the left is...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Are Married!
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially married!. The star couple announced the news on Instagram writing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo”. The...
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’
Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos
Happily in love! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have continued packing on the PDA ever since they were first linked. The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party. “I didn’t [know them] then....
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Brittany Snow 'Never Wanted' Estranged Husband Tyler Stanaland on 'Selling the OC' (Source)
Before their decision to split, Brittany Snow had her doubts about Tyler Stanaland's decision to appear on Netflix's Selling the OC, a source tells PEOPLE. The pair — who got engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu — announced their separation on Instagram Wednesday with identical statements.
Kelsea Ballerini Posts 1st Photo After Divorce Filing: ‘Right Where I’m Am With What I Have’
Kelsea Ballerini gave an update on her condition on Aug. 31, two days after the “Heartfirst” singer announced that she and Morgan Evans were ending their five-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Kelsea, 28, sat on what appeared to be a mountaintop, the sun glowing behind her head as she gazed out upon the landscape. “right where i’m at with what i have,” she captioned the inspirational shot, which garnished love in the comments section. “And we are all so proud of you,” wrote Carly Pearce. Lindsay Ell left a string of red heart emojis, while Taylor Young dotted their message with two white hearts.
20 Years After Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ Win, Simon Cowell Will Present Her With a Star on the Walk of Fame
Kelly Clarkson was supposed to get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. But when COVID delayed those plans, the ceremony was pushed to this month, which brings a little serendipity to this moment: September 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Clarkson’s win on the very first edition of “American Idol.” Clarkson will be celebrating with close friends on Hollywood Blvd. as she receives the honor on Sept. 19. The global superstar has been surrounded by much of the same team for the entirety of her two-decade career — from her lawyer to her music director, Jason...
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Billie Lourd Reveals She's Expecting Second Child as She Cradles Baby Bump in Red Carpet Photos
Billie Lourd's family is expanding. The former Scream Queens actress is pregnant with her second child!. The mom-to-be, 30, debuted her baby bump at the Ticket to Paradise movie premiere. She walked the red carpet with her belly on display alongside her husband, Austen Rydell, on Wednesday, Sept. 7. As...
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke look every bit the action men as they don military gear while seen for first time on jungle set of Land Of Bad
Liam Hemsworth and older brother Luke were seen for the first time together on set of their flick Land of Bad together which will make the first time the siblings have starred on a feature together. Liam, 32, and Luke, 41, looked every bit the action men as they held...
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Finale Recap: Kayla Sessler & Luke Davis Split
That’s a wrap! Both Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant and Kayla Sessler’s relationship with Luke Davis ended on Sept. 13, and we’re not sure we were totally prepared for that. While we’ve gotten used to our favorite Teen Mom shows taking breaks between seasons, the demise of Kayla and Luke’s romance threw us for a loop. We really thought those two kids would make it, but alas, nothing good lasts forever.
