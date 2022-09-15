Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
As many in around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royalty are preparing for the queen’s funeral.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Watch: Royal Guard Collapses, Faceplants in Front of Queen’s Coffin
As Queen Elizabeth II lay in state in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, one guard fainted off the coffin’s regal platform—known as a catafalque—shocking somber lines of mourners filing through the medieval hall to pay their respects. The BBC’s live stream captured the moment in which the unidentified man is seen collapsing, landing face-first on the stone floor. Aides at the ceremony then rush over to help him to his feet. The BBC then cut away to an exterior shot of the building, before the stream was briefly suspended. It was not immediately clear why the guard fell. The queue to view the Queen stretched more than two miles on Wednesday, with would-be well-wishers waiting for hours. Elizabeth II will lie in state until her state funeral on Monday, with guards standing around her coffin 24 hours a day, switching places every 20 minutes.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony
They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London
Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it. The live broadcast of the late monarch lying in state captured a man escaping the line, running up the catafalque, the stage where the casket sits, and briefly touching the casket before being tackled off of the catafalque and onto the floor at Westminster Hall. Guards carried the man out of the building, where he was ultimately arrested.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
The Major Way The Queen's Coffin Procession Is Disrupting Commoners' Lives
Queen Elizabeth II's death has kickstarted a long list of processes and procedures that were years in the making (via The Guardian). The beloved ruler passed away at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, necessitating Her Majesty's coffin being transported to Edinburgh, where the streets were lined with mourners looking to pay their respects, per the BBC.
The Queen's queue: Mourners are taking to social media to share what it's really like in the 5-mile queue to pay respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Thousands are queuing to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth before her Monday funeral. Those in the queue are sharing their experiences on social media and detailing the long wait. The government said it will turn people away once it's too late to make it to Westminster Hall. Thousands of people...
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state...
Which businesses will be open or shut on the day of the Queen’s funeral?
Many shops, cinemas, pubs and airports are choosing to limit their hours on Monday
Queen Elizabeth: Queue of mourners stretches three miles as it reaches Victoria Tower Gardens
Crowds of people filed into Victoria Tower Gardens as they reached the end of the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. Her late Majesty's coffin was ceremonially brought to parliament from Buckingham Palace in a procession through London on Wednesday. Members of...
What the papers say – September 18
An emotional evening vigil from the Queen’s eight grandchildren leads the nation’s Sunday papers.The Sunday Telegraph reports the public tribute was the first vigil of its kind in British history.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Together for Granny'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SEanKfkAvy— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 17, 2022The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People lead with the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex displaying a “united front” for the 15-minute vigil.On tomorrow's front page: Princes William and Harry stand together to show a united front for a historic vigil at the Queen’s coffinhttps://t.co/xHMd8uPv0e pic.twitter.com/PoFy61dOJi— The Sun...
National one-minute silence will be held for the Queen at 8pm on Sunday - the day before the state funeral - with public invited to 'mourn and reflect on the life and legacy' of Her Majesty
People will be invited to come together to 'mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II' during a minute's silence on Sunday, Number 10 announced today. The moment of commemoration will be marked at 8pm and could take place at home, on doorsteps or on the street with neighbours, Liz Truss's official spokesman said.
US News and World Report
Bidens Head to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, headed to London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, departing Washington without any former U.S. presidents, who are not taking part in the somber event. The White House said earlier this week that the royal invitation to the funeral,...
Victoria and George Cross recipients to take part in Queen’s funeral procession
Seventeen of those awarded the honours will be in attendance, including one from New Zealand and four from Australia
US News and World Report
The Queen's Queue: A Portrait of Our Times
LONDON (Reuters) - The death of Queen Elizabeth has drawn people from across Britain and the world to queue through the streets of London to pay their respects - a melting pot of nationalities, religions, ages and backgrounds. Among the tens of thousands waiting more than 14 hours to file...
Mourners queue through the night to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth
Mourners determined to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II before she is laid to rest have queued through the night, in a line that stretches for miles across London. Some members of the public reported a wait time of nine hours, but many of them said it was worth it to witness the “breath-taking” serenity in Westminster Hall.
