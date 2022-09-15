LOS ANGELES – A man who allegedly killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county was in custody Friday. Oscar Ayala, 28, was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a fellow passenger who also got off the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO