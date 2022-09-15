Read full article on original website
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 35-31 Loss vs. Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, running back Jawhar Jordan, offensive tackle Michael Gonzalez and inside linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Seminoles:
Florida State awaiting clarification on injuries to multiple starters
The Seminoles are a little beat up following a physical win at Louisville.
FSU football: National media reacts to ‘Noles win over Louisville
FSU football has done the improbable two ways. They have started the season 3-0 and beat Louisville on the road with a backup QB. I’m still in shock with how the Noles would not accept defeat Friday night. It’s not that I ever thought they wanted to, but it’s...
wfxl.com
Albany State University to compete in 'College Bowl' tv show hosted by Petyon Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
WALB 10
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another night of high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Terrell Academy 42, Pataula Charter 8. FINAL SCORE: SW Georgia Academy 21, Southland Academy 7. FINAL SCORE: Valwood 40, Robert Toombs Christian Academy 28. Brookwood (2-2) @ Florida A&M Baby Rattlers (0-2) FINAL SCORE:...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville Live Online on September 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Louisville Cardinals face the Florida State Seminoles from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles. When: Friday, September 16,...
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 5
ALBANY, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring five games that were covered on 9/16. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
greenepublishing.com
Heating things up in Perry, Fla.
The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
donalsonvillenews.com
Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff
Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
WCTV
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
WCTV
FSU professor, students at Westminster Hall as Queen Elizabeth lies in state
Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson.
WCTV
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: Tropical Storm Fiona
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm FIONA looks more organized and healthy this morning. It should gain a little more strength in the 500-600miles before it gets to the Leeward Islands. The interactions with those Islands and the other Islands in the Caribbean will have a lot to say with how Fiona continues to develop.
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WCTV
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
WALB 10
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content. The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”. The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the...
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
WCTV
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
WALB 10
Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
