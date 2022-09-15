ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

WALB 10

Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another night of high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Terrell Academy 42, Pataula Charter 8. FINAL SCORE: SW Georgia Academy 21, Southland Academy 7. FINAL SCORE: Valwood 40, Robert Toombs Christian Academy 28. Brookwood (2-2) @ Florida A&M Baby Rattlers (0-2) FINAL SCORE:...
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 5

ALBANY, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring five games that were covered on 9/16. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
greenepublishing.com

Heating things up in Perry, Fla.

The Smokin’ In The Pines BBQ Festival Is Kicking Off on the weekend of September 23 and 24 in Perry, Fla. Exciting news! The most popular BBQ Contest in the North Florida area is coming up soon, the Smokin’ in the Pines BBQ Festival. This event promises to be the best show you’ll find in the Southeast. We expect thousands at this FREE event for a weekend filled with great BBQ, southern rock & country music, BBQ competitions ($15,000 in prizes), the Sauces of Honor Sauce Contest, Kids-Que Competition (ages 6-15), awesome food vendors selling seafood, sweet treats and lots of BBQ. We also have arts and crafts, Kid’s FREE Fun Zone Play area, with bounce houses and much more. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Perry, Fla., at Forest Capital State Park. Music by the Tobacco Rd Band, the Green Farm Road Band, T.Woods, Jared Walker, Franc Robert and more!
donalsonvillenews.com

Jimmy Holt appointed Miller County Sheriff

Following the recommendation of the committee he appointed, Governor Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order on Monday, August 30, 2022, suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan. The suspension will last for a period of sixty days and was effective immediately upon issuing the order. Immediately thereafter Craig Earnest, Chief Judge...
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
WCTV

Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: Tropical Storm Fiona

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm FIONA looks more organized and healthy this morning. It should gain a little more strength in the 500-600miles before it gets to the Leeward Islands. The interactions with those Islands and the other Islands in the Caribbean will have a lot to say with how Fiona continues to develop.
WCTV

‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
WALB 10

Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content. The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”. The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the...
southgatv.com

Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests

TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. transitional ministry home sparks community debate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerns have been raised about the potential addition of an all men’s recovery home to a neighborhood in Lowndes County. Redeemed Living is expanding to Valdosta. The ministry will house men recovering from drug or alcohol abuse. The county planning committee approved the request for...
WCTV

ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
WALB 10

Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
