Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Watch all 12 touchdowns in CBA’s 42-41 win over Cicero-North Syracuse (video)

There won’t be many games this season that will be more exciting than the one between Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday night. CBA, the defending state champion in Class A, beat Cicero-North Syracuse, the reigning Section III champ in Class A, by a score of 42-41. In all, 12 touchdowns were scored, but it was the Brothers’ defense that sealed the win with a tipped pass on a two-point conversion.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Purdue

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Purdue_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Purdue’s penalties give Syracuse...
localsyr.com

Auburn High School celebrates 1970-’71 undefeated football team

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making. During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the...
Syracuse.com

Professional soccer player takes over as coach at alma mater

Syracuse, N.Y. — Tim Goldman is now spending his offseasons as the head coach of the Manlius Pebble Hill boys soccer team. Goldman, a forward for Utica City FC in the Major Arena Soccer League, is a 2011 graduate of MPH and was a member of the 2010 soccer team that won sectionals, the last time the Trojans won a section championship.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

