There won’t be many games this season that will be more exciting than the one between Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday night. CBA, the defending state champion in Class A, beat Cicero-North Syracuse, the reigning Section III champ in Class A, by a score of 42-41. In all, 12 touchdowns were scored, but it was the Brothers’ defense that sealed the win with a tipped pass on a two-point conversion.
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rock fight at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon for three quarters. Then a football game broke out, with six touchdowns scored between Syracuse and Purdue in the fourth quarter and a whole lot of drama.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III’s Week 2 closes out with eight high school football matchups Saturday. >> Clash of reigning section champions ends with must-see defensive stop (video, photos)
The East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer team entered the week ranked No. 20 in the state, but that could soon change after an impressive road win over the 13th ranked team Saturday. The Spartans (5-1) trailed Section IV’s Vestal 2-0 at the half, but fought their way back to defeat...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Purdue_Box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Purdue’s penalties give Syracuse...
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 32-29 victory against Purdue on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
In what Nottingham coach Marty Clanton called an “intense rivalry,” his Bulldogs came out triumphant against Jamesville-DeWitt in an Independent football showdown on Friday. The Bulldogs led the Rams, 12-6, at one point in the first half, and 34 unanswered points gave Nottingham an eventual 46-12 victory over...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Purdue went down to the wire in a thriller on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans who came were treated to a fourth-quarter classic, with four lead changes and a combined six touchdowns in the decisive quarter. The Orange (3-0, 1-0...
localsyr.com
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 32-29 win over Purdue. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 13-29 for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden had six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse is 3-0 for the first...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 3-0 thanks to late-game heroics by quarterback Garrett Shrader, who delivered a clutch, 25-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden with 7 seconds remaining to clinch a 32-29 victory against Purdue. Shrader’s pass was on the money with a defender in his face.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The game between defending Class A state champion Christian Brothers Academy and defending Section III Class AA champion Cicero-North Syracuse lived up to the hype and then some. The Brothers defended their home field with a narrow 42-41 win over the Northstars. “These kids never give...
DEWITT – Some big sports events do not equal the hype that precedes them. Others do so. Then there was the matter of Friday night’s football showdown at Alibrandi Stadium […]
Solid special teams play and a defensive stop in Thursday’s Class B matchup with South Jefferson all but guaranteed Westhill would start this season with a perfect 3-0 record. After stopping South Jefferson with a minute left in the game, the Warriors got the ball back and took a...
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse football’s offensive stars, Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker, were stifled Saturday, the Orange needed a supernova to propel it to a comeback win. It was Oronde Gadsden II who exploded into the big-play generator. With just 7 seconds left in the game, Gadsden...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team will sure make itself at home in the JMA Wireless Dome for its next four games and a bye week, not hitting the road again until a trip to Clemson on Oct. 22. The question is how all this home cooking...
localsyr.com
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sports, especially high school sports, are rooted in tradition. Friday night at Auburn High School they celebrated a tradition that was over 50 years in the making. During halftime of the Watertown v.s. Auburn game members of the class of ’71 and players from the...
One of Saturday’s high-scoring football games was an 8-man football rout and the other was a nail bitter between longtime rivals. Both games, however, ended with combined scores well over 100 points.
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Two Fayetteville-Manlius running backs combined for 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a Class A football matchup on Thursday. That effort in the ground attack gave the Hornets (3-0) a 29-20 victory.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tim Goldman is now spending his offseasons as the head coach of the Manlius Pebble Hill boys soccer team. Goldman, a forward for Utica City FC in the Major Arena Soccer League, is a 2011 graduate of MPH and was a member of the 2010 soccer team that won sectionals, the last time the Trojans won a section championship.
