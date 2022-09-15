There won’t be many games this season that will be more exciting than the one between Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday night. CBA, the defending state champion in Class A, beat Cicero-North Syracuse, the reigning Section III champ in Class A, by a score of 42-41. In all, 12 touchdowns were scored, but it was the Brothers’ defense that sealed the win with a tipped pass on a two-point conversion.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO