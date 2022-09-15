Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie Morgan
Related
tmpresale.com
The Last Waltz in St Augustine, FL Nov 18, 2022 – pre-sale password
A Last Waltz presale code is available below: During this limited time presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy show tickets before they go on sale. You might never have another opportunity to see The Last Waltz’s show in St Augustine. The Last Waltz show information:. Onsale...
cohaitungchi.com
29+ THINGS TO DO IN AMELIA ISLAND THAT THE LOCALS WANT KEPT SECRET
The Sunshine State has seemingly limitless opportunities for a great family vacation or romantic getaway, but if you haven’t yet visited Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, you are missing out! Here are some of our favorite things to do in Amelia Island so you can enjoy the island like the locals do.
Action News Jax
Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
tmpresale.com
Adam Sandler in St Augustine, FL Nov 10, 2022 – presale password
The Adam Sandler presale password everyone has been asking for is finally here! This is a great chance for you to get tickets for Adam Sandler before anyone else. This could very well be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler live in St Augustine!. Here is what we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
totallystaugustine.com
Pumpkin patches in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
Pumpkin patches and Halloween events are popping up at area churches and other locations this fall in St. Augustine and St. Johns County. To submit an event, please email totallystaugustine@gmail.com. PUMPKIN PATCHES. Wesley Wells Farm. September 24: Tickets are available for the Pumpkin Festival + Handmade Market on September 24...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery opens newest location on Country Road 210
Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery opened a new location along County Road 210 with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony in partnership with the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. It is the fourth location for Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery, with others in Ponte Vedra, Nocatee and off Gate Parkway.
tmpresale.com
Anthony Rodia at Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem – presale code
An Anthony Rodia presale password is finally here!! For a very limited time you can order your very own tickets before the general public!. Please don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to see Anthony Rodia’s show in Bensalem!. Here are all the Anthony Rodia show details:. Presales. Start: Thu...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
RELATED PEOPLE
Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s First Ever Black-Owned Selfie Museum and Showroom
Meet Carissa Glanton, curator of the first Black-owned Selfie Showroom in the state of Florida. With more than a decade of experience as a professional photographer, Carissa, a.k.a. Diamondeyezzz, knows how to make a picture pop. Using her creative eye and versatility, she built each set from the ground up....
Florida man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ from scratch-off game
A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Fiona expected to become hurricane: How close will it come to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way across the Atlantic as our sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and is now projected to become a hurricane. Will the system have an effect on Florida?. WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?. As of 11 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Widening project on CR-210 in St. John's County starts in October
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Improvements are coming to a busy road in St. John’s County. County Road 210 between Greenbriar Road and South Hampton Club Way will soon be wider, and it may help your commute. County engineer, Duane Kent, says those changes could be starting in...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Fiona forecast to eventually become a hurricane
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
Long-anticipated County Road 210 widening project to start soon in St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A long-anticipated road widening project in northwest St. Johns County will soon be underway, according to a county engineer. St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent told News4JAX a two-mile section of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes and crews will begin clearing trees in the next 2-3 months. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?
NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Flood warning issued for Flagler County
Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Flagler and St. Johns counties in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday. Palm Coast is listed as a Flagler County area that could experience flooding following heavy rain. Between 1.5 to 3 inches have fallen in the...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Fiona continues on path across the Atlantic: Will it impact Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is continuing to trek across the Atlantic – but is it headed toward Florida?. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona is located east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Fiona is expected to produce up to eight to...
10NEWS
Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip
TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Report: Woman threatens to shoot employee at Flagler Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly making threats to a phone operator at Flagler Hospital and later resisting arrest, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. La-Kendra Price, 31, was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device. According to an arrest report, around...
Comments / 0