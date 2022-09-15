ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Action News Jax

Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
totallystaugustine.com

Pumpkin patches in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

Pumpkin patches and Halloween events are popping up at area churches and other locations this fall in St. Augustine and St. Johns County. To submit an event, please email totallystaugustine@gmail.com. PUMPKIN PATCHES. Wesley Wells Farm. September 24: Tickets are available for the Pumpkin Festival + Handmade Market on September 24...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Person
St Augustine
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Long-anticipated County Road 210 widening project to start soon in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A long-anticipated road widening project in northwest St. Johns County will soon be underway, according to a county engineer. St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent told News4JAX a two-mile section of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes and crews will begin clearing trees in the next 2-3 months. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?

NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WESH

Flood warning issued for Flagler County

Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Flagler and St. Johns counties in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday. Palm Coast is listed as a Flagler County area that could experience flooding following heavy rain. Between 1.5 to 3 inches have fallen in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip

TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

