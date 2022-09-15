Read full article on original website
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
cnycentral.com
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
14850.com
Waffle Frolic will close October 15th, the Ithaca Commons eatery says
Open since 2010 in a two-story café space at the heart of the Ithaca Commons, Waffle Frolic has featured all things waffle, from waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup, chocolate chips, or fresh berries to cinnamon roll waffles, bacon and egg waffles, even fried chicken and waffles. The popular eatery announced this morning they’re closing their doors on October 15th.
14850.com
After a stretch of just six days a week, Shortstop Deli is now open seven days again
Every time we’ve published a roundup of holiday dining offerings, we’ve always been able to tell readers “Shortstop Deli is open. Shortstop is always open.” That changed in early 2020, as the formerly 24/7 convenience store and deli was forced to reduce its hours. Since that...
localsyr.com
East Syracuse Chevrolet to host classic car show
(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to get outside this Saturday, and thankfully, East Syracuse Chevrolet is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather. There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes The Syracuse Corvette Club back to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Ranger rescues Syracuse kayaker attempting ADK 90-miler race
A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
Your Stories Q&A: Will the Thruway Chick-fil-A be open on Sunday?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest question has us jumping on the NYS Thruway to the new Chick-Fil-A at the Chittenango rest stop. Viewer Fred Alfred wrote the YS Team: Will the new Chick-Fil-A on the Thruway be open on Sundays? Chick-Fil-A opened inside the new Chittenango service area on I-90 West. Chick-fil-A is […]
12 Trainees Take Part In Menter Ambulance EMT Academy
FULTON, NY — Menter Ambulance ushers in a new class of 12 trainees for the sixth EMT Academy held at the Menter Ambulance Training Facility in Fulton, New York, running from September 12, 2022 with a NYS Practical Examination scheduled for November 16, 2022. For two years, Menter Ambulance,...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
localsyr.com
When does Syracuse see its last 80 degree day on average?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The seasonal transition from summer to fall doesn’t always mean a rapid transition away from the warm temperatures. The reason behind this comes from a phenomenon known as “seasonal lag”. It essentially means that the last date the Earth sees the most direct incoming sunlight doesn’t line up with the last date we see the warmest average temperatures. There is essentially some “lag” time, or delay as it takes time for temperatures to catch up to the initial change in sun angle that comes with the changing seasons.
Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic ‘in crisis’, scaling back hours
DeWitt, N.Y. – The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY -- Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency pet care clinic -- is cutting back hours amid a critical staff shortage, its officials said. “We are in a crisis, and have been since prior to the pandemic,” said Heather Estey, chief...
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
Bystanders talked with, held onto woman on edge of I-81 overpass, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — As a woman stood near the edge of an overpass on Interstate 81 Saturday, others attempted to talk her down and held onto the woman in distress, a bystander and firefighters said. Multiple 911 callers reported the woman was about to jump from the Hiawatha Boulevard...
localsyr.com
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
iheartoswego.com
October 2022 Food Sense Orders Due October 14th at Salvation Army
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 14. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
