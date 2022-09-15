ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBX 950

Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
CHITTENANGO, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?

SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Waffle Frolic will close October 15th, the Ithaca Commons eatery says

Open since 2010 in a two-story café space at the heart of the Ithaca Commons, Waffle Frolic has featured all things waffle, from waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup, chocolate chips, or fresh berries to cinnamon roll waffles, bacon and egg waffles, even fried chicken and waffles. The popular eatery announced this morning they’re closing their doors on October 15th.
ITHACA, NY
East Syracuse Chevrolet to host classic car show

(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to get outside this Saturday, and thankfully, East Syracuse Chevrolet is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather. There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes The Syracuse Corvette Club back to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
HAMILTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Ranger rescues Syracuse kayaker attempting ADK 90-miler race

A Syracuse man got injured on Sept. 10 while kayaking in the Adirondack Canoe Classic’s ‘90 Miler’ race. A nearby Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger working the event came to the kayaker’s aid and transported him down Long Lake to a Long Lake Rescue boat. The injured man was treated on Long Lake beach.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

When does Syracuse see its last 80 degree day on average?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The seasonal transition from summer to fall doesn’t always mean a rapid transition away from the warm temperatures. The reason behind this comes from a phenomenon known as “seasonal lag”. It essentially means that the last date the Earth sees the most direct incoming sunlight doesn’t line up with the last date we see the warmest average temperatures. There is essentially some “lag” time, or delay as it takes time for temperatures to catch up to the initial change in sun angle that comes with the changing seasons.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281

Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December

Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
AUBURN, NY
iheartoswego.com

October 2022 Food Sense Orders Due October 14th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, October 14. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
