Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.

ABINGDON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO