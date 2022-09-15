ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow

Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.
ABINGDON, VA
Youngkin wants to fund lab schools at private colleges

Virginia allotted $100 million earlier this year to launch college partnership laboratory schools throughout the state. While the budget language limits recipients of the funds to public colleges, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera wants to offer the money to private schools, too. Democratic members of the Senate Finance and Appropriations...
VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill will...
VIRGINIA STATE
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
WILMINGTON, NC
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee

Johnson City Press. September 10, 2022. September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
TENNESSEE STATE
Alabama says its not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia, state officials disclosed Thursday, but said the department has completed many of the preparations for using the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in an brief affidavit filed in...
ALABAMA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. September 9, 2022. When inmates in the United States are released, they face an environment that is challenging and often deters them from becoming productive members of society. Within three years of release, 67.8% of ex-offenders are rearrested, and within five years, 76.6% are rearrested, according to a recent report from Simmons University in Boston.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Updated COVID booster is available

The Northeast Regional Health Office in Tennessee announced updated COVID-19 booster is now available at the local health departments. All individuals over the age of 12 years are eligible to receive an updated COVID-19 booster if they have completed the primary series and it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, newborn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury indicted a Tennessee man on charges of killing his girlfriend and their 2-day-old daughter, officials said Thursday. Brandon Isabelle, 25, of Memphis, is accused of fatally shooting Danielle Hoyle, 27, and throwing the newborn into the Mississippi River, said Steve Mulroy, Shelby County district attorney.
MEMPHIS, TN

