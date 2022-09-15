ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

mdislander.com

SPCA of Hanock County holds adoption event this weekend

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to adopt, not shop, for their next pet. Recent data released by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters are seeing...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Heart of Maine United Way hosts “Canstruction” food drive

BANGOR — More than 200 volunteers and staff members arrived at Hollywood Casino Raceway as early as 8:30 Friday morning to begin constructing their sculptures. Members had three hours to design canstructions made out of canned goods, with attendees voting on their favorite. Heart of Maine United Way chief...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
City
Bangor, ME
foxbangor.com

10 people are forced to relocate after fire

BANGOR — Almost a dozen people escaped an apartment house fire Saturday when smoke quickly escalated to flames. Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday the Bangor Fire Department received several reports of smoke at 345 Union Street adjacent to Charles Street. Assistant fire chief Andrew Emery says ten people made it...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
HUDSON, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine firemen seek PFAS free gear

STATEWIDE– Forever chemicals known as PFAS are a growing problem throughout Maine. High levels of the toxins have been found in the water supply and crops growing at area farms. Fire departments are also dealing with the harmful pollutants. PFAs is actually a big component of the very gear these firemen and women wear to protect themselves from harm.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

10 people displaced after apartment fire in Bangor

BANGOR, (WGME) - 10 people are without a home Saturday after a fire tore through a four unit apartment building in Bangor. Several area departments responded to the call around 10:40 a.m. according to the Bangor Daily News. It took crews about three hours to extinguish the fire. Bangor's assistant...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon

UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
UNITY, ME
wabi.tv

Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
ELLSWORTH, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Trails End Festival interview

BANGOR – Cody McEwen, the director of the Trails End Festival in Millinocket, came on the Good Morning Maine show today to detail the event. McEwen, also on the Town Council board, gave hosts Emma Smith and Joe Cortese a rundown of the festival – which will include classic aspects of the event, as well as new inclusions.
MILLINOCKET, ME
observer-me.com

Pat’s Pizza named 2022 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Business of the Year award is Pat’s Pizza of Dover-Foxcroft and Milo. Annually, the Chamber reaches out to all communities within the county via social media, email campaigns and other media...
MILO, ME
The Maine Writer

Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVID

The small town of Milo, Maine in Piscataquis County has, unfortunately, been forced to switch its elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19. Milo elementary school, which has about 172 students in grades Pre-K to 2nd grade, announced to parents on Sunday, September 11th that they would not be able to safely and efficiently staff the school due to the number of school staff COVID cases. The difficult decision was made to go remote until at least Wednesday, with the plan to start back at school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15th.
MILO, ME

