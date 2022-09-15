Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
protocol.com
Figma's CEO pledges to 'retain our identity' as users fear the coming Adobe regime
Ollie Barker was on a call with his design team at payroll company Pento when the Adobe-Figma acquisition news broke. At first, Barker thought it was a joke. As the team realized it was real, the mood on the call grew grim. “We joked that we were all going to...
The Verge
Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
On Friday, Parler announced that it was entering the internet infrastructure industry in order to provide new “uncancelable” cloud services for online businesses. In a Friday press release, Parler announced that it was restructuring; the new venture, called Parlement Technologies, will provide new internet infrastructure services for businesses it says are at risk of being forced off the internet. With $16 million in new Series B funding, the company purchased Dynascale, a California-based cloud services company that touts more than $30 million in annual revenue and 50,000 square feet of data center space.
Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns
So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
The 5 Best Software for Creating NFT Art
NFT or Non-Fungible Token is a digital asset that uses Blockchain Technology. For instance, your artwork, drawing, collectibles, picture, or videos. Each token is unique in its sort and has a distinct value. The main focus here is to help you select the best software to create this digital art.
Meta disbands its 'Responsible Innovation' team responsible for ensuring Facebook products are ethical - weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned 'many teams are going to shrink' as the company tries to cut costs
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has disbanded the Responsible Innovation team responsible for policing ethical concerns about its products, as the company and other tech giants slash costs amid weak growth. The team consisted of roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists, and others who collaborated with product teams across the...
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
hypebeast.com
Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
Everything is Workspace now, as Google doubles down on app branding
Throughout 2021, we saw several Google-branded services line up and take their place under one of two large umbrella categories — Google One or Google Workspace. Google presents the former as its paid solution for users who want access to additional Google Drive cloud storage (plus exclusive in-app features, like more editing tools for Photos), while the latter is for professionals and businesses of all sizes. Google Keep has been part of Workspace for years now, and now its Android app is finally starting to advertise as much.
Emoji 15 update for Android brings new emoji, emphasis on colors and customization
Android has announced a host of updates coming to its emoji experience with Emoji 15.0. The update will allow users to use animated emojis, customizable ones through Emoji Kitchen on Android and by using Noto Color Emoji on Chrome.
thefastmode.com
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
PC Magazine
Microsoft 365 Apps Can Now Automatically Update in 4 Seconds
Microsoft has improved the way its Microsoft 365 Apps uppdates are installed, to the point where you won't even notice they were updated anymore. Julia Lieberman, Product Manager for Office Deployment, shared details via the Microsoft Tech Community about how the Microsoft 365 Apps update process has been optimized recently. Until now, updates couldn't be installed while an app was running or if a PC was locked, but that's no longer the case.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
makeuseof.com
How to Print Your Gmail Contacts
Whether it's to prevent an emergency or for a paper record, printing out a copy of your contacts can be handy. But rather than creating a separate list, it'd be far easier to print them right from your contacts list. Luckily, you can do this with Gmail–you can download, export,...
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
TechCrunch
Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets with latest app update
The company announced today that it’s releasing an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Snapchat Lock Screen Widgets that you can choose from. The first Lock Screen widget option is a small square that opens directly to the Snapchat camera. The second option is a larger rectangle that opens to a conversation with a friend or group. The widget will also display your streak with this friend, alongside the other emojis that are shown next to that specific chat in the app.
protocol.com
Two former Googlers launched an app to keep you on foodtok forever
We’ve all stumbled on foodtok, or the side of TikTok inundated with recipes. But rather than hoping the algorithm keeps foodies there, two former Google leaders launched an app for watching food videos and buying the ingredients for those recipes right from the app. Former Google engineer François Chu...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Sign in with Apple using Managed Apple IDs will streamline iPad app usage in the classroom
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform.
10 Chrome Extensions to Transform Your SEO Game
Every few years, we change browsers, and our web usage evolves, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. The most recent switch to Google Chrome has had the greatest impact on daily web usage, owing to the incredible array of extensions. The browser is also light and stylish, with a variety of cool themes. Let’s take a look at some SEO chrome extensions. Google SEO Chrome Extensions, like Android Apps, are full of garbage with a few gold nuggets hidden amongst them.
