ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

No Larry. No. Had you not been pushing stuff like this, Kelly Schulz might have had a better chance. No more boosters. The potential side effects far outweigh the benefits.

Reply
4
AP_000208.2c34dbc54fcd42bfa652bd3ac7356eb9.0205
2d ago

We don’t need booster to make pharmaceutical companies Rich we need permanent remedy we supposedly land man in the moon seventy years a go but on the planet earth we created viruses in laboratory and don’t know how to stop the spreading and massacring people by the millions

Reply
3
Related
Bay Net

Maryland State Department Of Education Launches Medicaid Pilot Project

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland State Department of Education is increasing access to free and reduced-price school meals for economically-disadvantaged students this school year through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Direct Certification Medicaid (DCM) pilot project. Maryland is one of seven states newly approved by the USDA...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year

BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know

Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Washingtonian.com

Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers

DC drivers have long debated whether bad road behavior seems more associated with license plates from Maryland or Virginia. Now we have some actual research, and it turns out Maryland is worse. Way worse. In a recent Forbes Advisor survey of “confrontational driving,” Maryland ranked the seventh most aggressive state...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

State workers union pressures University of Maryland board for higher pay

Workers rallied outside the University of Maryland Board of Regents meeting on Friday morning aiming to bend the ear of leaders for better wages and work conditions. There were about 100 people, some of whom were university employees, who even marched into the meeting that was in progress to garner the attention of board members to no avail. The American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees were outraged that pay raises from a state surplus of nearly $2 billion won’t trickle down to university employees.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old

Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland becomes haven for out-of-state abortion seekers, providers

Off Old Georgetown Road, just south of Interstate 270 and not far from where abortion opponents are known to stand in the median and protest, is one of few abortion clinics in the U.S. that offers abortions in the latter stages of pregnancy. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Media Relations#Booster#Covidready#Marylanders#The Health Department
WBOC

Recreational Marijuana Legalization on the Ballot in Maryland This Fall

SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013. Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot. Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time. "Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
DC News Now

Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.  Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Restaurant Week Returns This Friday, September 16

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland, has announced the return of Maryland Restaurant Week for its third year, sponsored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland, September 16-25. The statewide initiative will bring all counties and...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy