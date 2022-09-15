ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Benzinga

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
BGR.com

Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died

Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox pays tribute to the Queen in special episode

Gogglebox returned tonight (September 16) as the stars of the show paid their emotional tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It was an emotional watch as four cast members broke down in tears over the loss of the...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Royal attraction says support for monarch 'special'

A family-run attraction with hundreds of pieces of royal memorabilia has said it has been "so special" to have spoken to people who have visited to pay their respects to the Queen. The Royal Room, at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, has items including photographs and magazines. The Jeyes...
