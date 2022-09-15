Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Princess Anne Shares What Mother Queen Elizabeth’s Last Day Was Like In Moving Tribute
Princess Anne remembered her late mother Queen Elizabeth II in a touching tribute on Sep. 13, where she revealed she was at the Queen’s side all of her final day. The Queen’s only daughter wrote about how “humbling and uplifting” it was to accompany her mom “on her final journey.”
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. Her coffin is being moved to Edinburgh before moving again to her final resting place in London. Hello! Magazine reported that the wreath on top of her coffin contains a nod to Prince Philip.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Everything that will happen at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday. Her funeral will be on Monday, and it will be a bank holiday in the UK. The funeral will be attended by the royal family and world leaders, including President Biden.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: When And How To Watch The Proceedings
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K’s longest reigning monarch and the head of the royal family for 70 years, died peacefully Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland. Flags across the royal residences, Whitehall, and other government buildings were lowered to half-mast as Buckingham Palace announced the Royal Mourning to be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Harper's Bazaar
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
BBC & ITV Set Schedules For Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral On Monday As ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Opener Delayed By One Week
The BBC and ITV have set their schedules for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday, with coverage set to last all day and the likes of Strictly Come Dancing delayed by one week. The funeral will be shown from 8am GMT (12am PT) to 5pm GMT (9am PT) on BBC...
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox pays tribute to the Queen in special episode
Gogglebox returned tonight (September 16) as the stars of the show paid their emotional tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It was an emotional watch as four cast members broke down in tears over the loss of the...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Royal attraction says support for monarch 'special'
A family-run attraction with hundreds of pieces of royal memorabilia has said it has been "so special" to have spoken to people who have visited to pay their respects to the Queen. The Royal Room, at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, has items including photographs and magazines. The Jeyes...
'The Crown' actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman reflect on playing Queen Elizabeth
Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both played Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," have shared their thoughts about the late monarch's legacy.
