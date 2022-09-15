Read full article on original website
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
5 Charming Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami
Whether you're going for a girls' night out or dinner with your better half, these Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami are worth visiting. Miami is recognized for being a hub of Latin culture, and the restaurants in Miami present this culture on a plate. When Latin cuisine meets American, Peruvian, or Asian flavors, delicious fusion food is born. Our list features some of the best Latin-fusion restaurants in the Magic City that will surely delight and excite you!
Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022
Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening. Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless...
Hocus Pocus Returns to Miami with a Stacked Lineup for Halloween Weekend
Hocus Pocus Miami is set to deliver three nights of scary good sets from Gorgon City, Sofi Tukker, Claptone, Recondite, and more!. After a wildly successful debut last year, Link Miami Rebels’ Hocus Pocus returns to Factory Town in Hialeah – Miami, Florida, on October 28-30 to deliver a devilishly good selection of freaks, beats, and scary good b2bs. Miami stands as a beacon for American house culture, so what better way to celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year than amongst the ghosts and ghouls at the very top of the scene?
New Concept Santangelo’s Appears to Be Planned Near Collins Park in Miami Beach
For the moment, this new restaurant remains a mystery
Fancy South Austin Hotels Are Opening Trendy Listening Bars With Records and Cocktails
2022 is the year of the listening bar in Austin — intimate spaces where people gather to listen to records — with two Travis Heights hotels opening new music-centric lounges on deck this year. First is Miami-based vinyl listening bar Dante’s HiFi within Soho House, which opened already. The second is the forthcoming Equipment Room inside Hotel Magdalena, set to open by the end of 2022.
A Super Sweet Ice Cream Festival Is Coming To Miami Beach This Weekend
Miami, you’re looking at a really sweet weekend ahead. As far as festivals go, one that offers you all-you-can-eat-ice-cream might just head to the top of your list. Who doesn’t want to chill out on a hot day with a scoop of some ice-cold gelato?. On Saturday and...
Miami ranks No. 5 in apartment development over the last 10 years
Miami is one of the top five U.S. cities for apartment development over the last decade, a recent study found. From 2013 to 2022, 12,401 apartments were delivered in Miami. Atlanta was No. 1 during that period with more than 21,000 units, followed by Los Angeles, Houston and Charlotte, N.C., according to StorageCafe.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida
After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
Where to Find Delicious Dim Sum Around Miami
A couple of savory bites here, a couple of sweet and sour bites there (there’s no set way to go about it) create a meal of small plates of dumplings called dim sum — like its translation from Chinese — is one to truly “touch the heart.”
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
La Palma Bay House to Open in Sunny Isles Beach
The restaurant will offer a flexible menu of Mediterranean dishes
Bimini from Miami: A Boat Trip Full of Adventure
Bimini is an island in the Bahamas, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it has been known as “the sportfishing capital of the world”, and many people visit Bimini each year, and is well known as Hemingway’s favorite retreat. It has some of the most beautiful crystal water with white sand beaches in the area, and since it’s located close to the Florida coast it’s one of the best options for a sunny beach getaway, a popular place for everyone looking for a relaxing vacation and in today’s post I’m going to talk about charter a boat from Miami to Bimini, with things to do there and a lot of useful information!
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
How To Travel Solo Through Fort Lauderdale (And Have An Awesome Time!)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, isn’t the first place most people think of when it comes to backpacking and solo travel destinations; however, I recently spent a solo weekend exploring the offerings of this beachfront, high-rise resort-filled city. You are reading: Things to do in fort lauderdale alone | How To...
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen Now Open in Austin Arboretum Texas
Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, the newest concept from Guy + Larry Restaurants and sister concept to the beloved ATX Cocina, is now open at 9400 Arboretum Blvd in Austin, Texas. Bulevar celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken and heirloom vegetables that are all sourced from leading purveyors and wood-grilled over live coals.
