ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

In the Aftermath of a Tough Loss, Pederson’s Confidence in Lawrence Remains

By Brett Hawn
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbaM8_0hwXg2JM00

The experienced head coach understands that it takes time for young quarterbacks to find their stride and what he needs to do to help smoothen the process.

It is hard to talk about the Jacksonville Jaguar's Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders without mentioning Trevor Lawrence.

The second-year signal caller had a rough go-around and missed some critical reads and throws that could have flipped the script on this game. It was a far cry from the emphatic start that many expected from Lawrence against a vulnerable defense.

Despite the uneasy performance from the Jags franchise centerpiece, head coach Doug Pederson made it clear that there were positive takeaways beyond the stat sheet.

“I thought he did a nice job with some of our run-pass, kill, alert, things like that, managing the game that way,” Pederson said. “I thought his vision was good down the field. The nice, deep throw to Christian (WR Christian Kirk) is what I’m thinking of there.

"Some of the things he can fix is just get through the progression a bit sooner, maybe throw the ball away a little quicker, maybe take those hits off of him, things like that.”

Lawrence’s inability to consistently get the ball out of his hands quickly has led to questions of his comfort level during games and whether or not he trusts things around him. Coach Pederson made it clear that these are not issues with the young quarterback.

“No, I think he trusts the things around him,” Pederson said. “We’ve talked about this before, it’s semi-new, and he’s still learning, and this is the first time in a while, and each week it kind of becomes a new week in the sense of he’s working with these guys day in and day out.

"Now we’re down to 53, down to the 48, down to the 11 on offense or so, or 21, 22 on offense. These are now the guys that we’re working with. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re all on the same page. Keep working with the skill guys, the backs, tight ends, and continue to push through, but he trusts us as coaches, and we’re going to put them in great positions, then he ultimately, bottom line has to go perform.”

For Lawrence, preparation is always a component of the job that he takes very seriously. With the addition of Pederson and the coaching staff, the preparation process has begun to incorporate certain factors that will be beneficial on game day.

“He’s always studied the tape and just kind of listening to him verbalize way back in the spring his process and stuff, and it’s our job to help him take it to another level, what to study, how to study it, build cut-ups for him that he can just look at at home, get with his receivers, get with the offensive line during the week, just show him those types of things he can help himself and help the team win. Those are all ways that we’ve done. It’s great having a guy like C.J. (QB C.J. Beathard) too, a veteran quarterback who’s been around it and kind of knows how to do it and can help show him the way.

With a week two matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looming on the horizon, it is time to forget about last week’s loss and focus all of the effort and attention on a divisional matchup. The Colts' gametape from last week will surely be a focal point in film study. For Pederson and Lawrence this presents an opportunity to quickly move forward from a tough loss and take care of business against a familiar foe.

“That’s their kind of game,” Pederson said. “Everything is going to run through Jonathan (RB Jonathan Taylor) and through that offensive line, and everything else comes off of that. Just watching the game and how they kind of got on track in the second half, that’s who they are. It’s just like on defense with Gus Bradley (Defensive Coordinator), it’s who they are.

"You know exactly where they’re going to be, and they do it extremely well. They run the ball extremely well, and they play defense well, so it’s a good test for our guys. You’ve got to stay disciplined with a group like this. We’ve got to be better up front, D-line, in our gaps against the run, and linebackers have to have vision, and you have to get your safeties and corners involved in tackling, and we’ve got to be better there because obviously we weren’t on Sunday.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor

For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Blowout Win Over Akron

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media following the Vols' 63-6 win over Akron to discuss what he saw from his team in the victory.  Heupel also touched on the injury news for Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman who each left the contest and did not return. Small's injury did ...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Yardbarker

Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.

Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
841
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy