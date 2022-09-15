Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Dawn Epstein
The physical infrastructure of the schools in Cherry Hill is crumbling and needs updating immediately. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on Oct. 6 because if this bond fails, people will move. They will not be willing to wait any longer. The great staff and wonderful education will only make up for the failing physical structures for so long. People will say enough is enough and They. Will. Move.
Camden County announces COVID case numbers
The Camden County Department of Health announced 509 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Monday, Sept. 12. Additionally, there were 129 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases to 638 between Sept. 7 and Sept....
‘Never again’: Holocaust museum holds 10th March of Remembrance
The Esther Raab Holocaust Museum and Goodwin Education Center located in Cherry Hill will host its 10th annual March of Remembrance on Oct. 2 in memory of those who died during the Holocaust. The event is part of New Jersey’s Week of Respect, during which schools focus on preventing harassment...
Camden County Health Hub to modify hours
As the state of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, the Camden County Health Hub will be modifying its hours. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, vaccine hours will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In addition to the modified hours, the Health Hub will now administering...
Cherry Hill Police seek witness to fatal hit and run incident
The following release is by the Cherry Hill Police Department. On Monday Sept. 12, 2022 at approximately 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill. Police responded to the area of Route 70 and East Gate Drive for the report of an injured. person lying in the roadway. Police arrived and found the male...
Cherry Hill High School East Athletic Hall of Fame announces inductees
The Cherry Hill East Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to announce their 2022 Inductees. The induction banquet will be held on Saturday Nov. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Indian Spring Country Club in Marlton, New Jersey. The outstanding inductees for 2022 are:. Todd Barrett (85) Soccer, Baseball.
St. Andrews United Methodist Church hosts first annual Trunk or Treat
All children through 5th grade are invited to celebrate Halloween with St. Andrews United Methodist Church of Cherry Hill’s first annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 15, 6 to 8 p.m.! Dress up in your costumes and collect candy in a safe and fun environment. The Trunk or Treat is free, just don’t forget to bring a bag to collect your candy.
Route 70 eastbound right lane closure tonight to implement a traffic shift in Cherry Hill
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a right lane closure on Route 70 eastbound tonight in Cherry Hill, Camden County. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, September 9, until 6 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, NJDOT’s contractor, R. E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close the right lane on Route 70 eastbound between Covered Bridge Road and Frontage Road just before the bridge over the New Jersey Turnpike. The lane closure is necessary to implement a traffic shift. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained overnight. By 6 a.m. Saturday, the right lane and shoulder on Route 70 northbound will be closed with all traffic shifted to the left to allow for a full depth reconstruction of the right side of the roadway.
Camden County logs 901 new cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 721 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 6. Additionally, there were 180 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 901. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,740 and 1,700 total fatalities.
Revised school dress code a possibility for school district
Cherry Hill students could have a more lenient dress code in the near future if the revised standards already introduced by the board of education on first reading are approved on the second. During a policy committee meeting on Aug. 30, members reviewed the results of a Thought Exchange, where...
The Chabad Center hosts a pre-Rosh Hashana Fair
On Sept. 11, Chabad Lubavitch is holding a pre-Rosh Hashana fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a live honey bee exhibit, crafts, games, themed snacks and more hands-on fun for all ages. The event will take place at the Chabad in Cherry Hill, 1925 Kresson Road. Tickets are...
Cherry Hill Public Library presents Yoga for Everyone
The Cherry Hill Public Library will be holding Yoga for Everyone sessions on Saturdays from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 and 24, and Oct. 1, 8, 22 and 29 at the library, 1100 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill, NJ. The in-person yoga sessions will meet in the conference...
CamCo Health Hub offering COVID-19 Omicron booster shots to all adults
After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control endorsed the recommendation for all Americans ages 12 and older to receive Omicron specific booster shots, the Camden County Health Hub will administer begin administering doses tomorrow. New Jersey has received allocations of both Pfizer and Moderna...
Cherry Hill Public Library Fall Festival features Scarecrow Contest
Sept. 25 marks Cherry Hill Public Library’s (CHPL) Fall Festival, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a scarecrow contest installation. With some brain power and a little courage, the community is encouraged to have a heart and make a scarecrow that will have a home at CHPL this season.
East student selected for national language initiative
Ella Hampton, a rising junior at Cherry Hill East, was one of 100 students who received a scholarship to participate in a six-week National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) Virtual Summer Intensive that took place from June 29 to Aug. 11. The six-days-a-week NSLI-Y programs promote students’ study of...
Temporary workers and poll workers needed
The Camden County Board of Elections is in need of 13 temporary employees to work from Sept. 19 to Nov. 22 as well as poll workers for the general election on Nov. 2. - Advertisement - To be considered for the temporary position, applicants must:. Be registered to vote as...
County commissioners launch $1.2 million caregiver relief program
The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that more than $1 million worth of funds have been made available for those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1,000 in relief funds for their hardships during this unprecedented time.
