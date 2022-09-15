ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Dawn Epstein

The physical infrastructure of the schools in Cherry Hill is crumbling and needs updating immediately. I urge my fellow residents to vote YES on Oct. 6 because if this bond fails, people will move. They will not be willing to wait any longer. The great staff and wonderful education will only make up for the failing physical structures for so long. People will say enough is enough and They. Will. Move.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Camden County announces COVID case numbers

The Camden County Department of Health announced 509 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Wednesday, Sept. 7 to Monday, Sept. 12. Additionally, there were 129 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases to 638 between Sept. 7 and Sept....
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Camden County Health Hub to modify hours

As the state of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, the Camden County Health Hub will be modifying its hours. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, vaccine hours will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In addition to the modified hours, the Health Hub will now administering...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Route 70 eastbound right lane closure tonight to implement a traffic shift in Cherry Hill

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a right lane closure on Route 70 eastbound tonight in Cherry Hill, Camden County. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, September 9, until 6 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, NJDOT’s contractor, R. E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close the right lane on Route 70 eastbound between Covered Bridge Road and Frontage Road just before the bridge over the New Jersey Turnpike. The lane closure is necessary to implement a traffic shift. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained overnight. By 6 a.m. Saturday, the right lane and shoulder on Route 70 northbound will be closed with all traffic shifted to the left to allow for a full depth reconstruction of the right side of the roadway.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Camden County logs 901 new cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 721 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 6. Additionally, there were 180 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 901. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,740 and 1,700 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
County commissioners launch $1.2 million caregiver relief program

The Camden County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that more than $1 million worth of funds have been made available for those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1,000 in relief funds for their hardships during this unprecedented time.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
