New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a right lane closure on Route 70 eastbound tonight in Cherry Hill, Camden County. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, Friday, September 9, until 6 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, NJDOT’s contractor, R. E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close the right lane on Route 70 eastbound between Covered Bridge Road and Frontage Road just before the bridge over the New Jersey Turnpike. The lane closure is necessary to implement a traffic shift. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained overnight. By 6 a.m. Saturday, the right lane and shoulder on Route 70 northbound will be closed with all traffic shifted to the left to allow for a full depth reconstruction of the right side of the roadway.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO