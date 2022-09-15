ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Mrs Hinch fans reveal how to remove condensation from windows for as little as 10p

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIXZT_0hwXfuPm00

WINTER is fast approaching which means windows will soon be covered in condensation if they aren't already.

Thankfully Mrs Hinch cleaning fans have revealed some simple solutions to solve the problem for as little as 10p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PENyt_0hwXfuPm00
Cold weather can cause condensations on windows Credit: Getty

Condensation happens when moist air comes into contact with the cold, impermeable surface of windows, reports the Express.

Small amounts of condensation are normal, but excessive condensation may be a sign of a bigger problem.

Ever since cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, took to Instagram, cleaning tips and tricks have become more and more popular.

There’s even Facebook groups where cleaning fanatics share their hacks for getting their homes and clothes spotless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSBlH_0hwXfuPm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOHyC_0hwXfuPm00

In one such group, a user asked for help getting rid of condensation.

They wrote: "Hey, every morning all my windows are like this, drenched with water. Is there any way I can stop this? Thank you.”

The woman's windows were soaking wet on the inside and dripping down the glass to the window sills.

And viewers were quick to offer solutions, with some suggesting leaving bowls of table salt near the window - which will cost just 10p.

Salt is known to dehydrate and absorb excess moisture.

One wrote: "I bought a mini dehumidifier from Amazon, works a treat" and Tilly Hunt suggested: "Put little pots of salt (standard table salt will work) in the corner of the windows to help absorb the condensation."

Others suggested keeping the windows open, buying a dehumidifier or purchasing a window vacuum.

One person commented: "Mine does this. I brought a Meaco dehumidifier and a Karcher window cleaner too. Both amazing products and works wonders.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hH8u_0hwXfuPm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1m4K_0hwXfuPm00

Another person penned: "I got the same, wouldn’t be without it now. Quick going over in the morning when I open the blinds. Tried the Aldi one but the Karcher is definitely worth every penny.”

A third added: ""Open your windows a crack. The house needs to breathe so moisture needs to leave. If it can't, it will settle on cold surfaces creating damp. Open a few windows a touch and get some dehumidifier pots."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lN5kl_0hwXfuPm00
Mrs Hinch rose to fame thanks to her cleaning tips and tricks Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Condensation#Window Cleaner#Express
The US Sun

How to clean laminate floors

LAMINATE flooring is a neat, economical option that's easy to install in your home. But how do you clean it and protect it from damage? Here's all you need to know. Cleaning your laminate floors may be not be at the top of your list of priorities right now, but it's important to look after them as dirt on the surface can cause scratches to appear.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Have Mold in Your Washer? Kill It ASAP. Here's How

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your washing machine is a damp environment where mold, mildew and bacteria thrive. As a result, your "clean" clothes end up smelling worse than when you put them in the washer, which can ruin a fresh load of laundry. By giving your washer the routine cleaning it needs, you can banish that gross stuff and prevent it from coming back.
domino

A 237-Square-Foot Guesthouse With the “World’s Smallest Sink” But All Kinds of Calm

Jenna Choate is the proud owner of what just might be the “world’s smallest sink.” As the U.K.-based designer and cofounder of the firm Interior Fox attempts to describe over Zoom how one would use the teeny-tiny vessel, which is located in the kitchen of her guesthouse, she contorts her body and hands sideways—that’s the only way you’d be successful at washing anything. Choate had no choice but to buy an XXS sink: The entire guest quarters is only 237 square feet, with the kitchen spanning 4-or-so feet wide. Still, somehow, she was able to squeeze in a dishwasher underneath the countertop. “It was probably overkill, because you can maybe fit four dishes in there, but we thought: Oh, surely our guests can’t wash them by hand,” she says with a laugh.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

How do I deep-clean a bathroom? Step-by-step guide

CLEANING a bathroom can be tiresome and time consuming but every once and a while our homes need a deep-clean. Here are some of our best tips for keeping your bathroom glistening. How to clean a bathroom. Mould and mildew can easily build up in your bathroom if you don't...
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
748K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy