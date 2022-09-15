ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Brown Hair
WDTN

Woman threw eggs, raccoon at abortion clinic: Police

A woman who threw eggs and a dead raccoon at a surgical abortion clinic then later fought with police officers has been indicted by a Summit County grand jury. Melissa C. Strelec, 34, of French Mill Run, faces a felony count of assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in Summit County Common Pleas Court. She's set for video arraignment before a magistrate on Sept. 30.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Mom charged after child found alone at Niles apartment

Police have charged a Niles woman accused of leaving her five-year-old daughter alone in a Niles apartment. An officer was dispatched to the Timber Creek apartments on North Road Monday afternoon after the girl went to the complex office saying no one was home. According to dispatch records, no parent...
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy