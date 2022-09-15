Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 in custody following Boardman shooting
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
Wickliffe police: ‘Abduction attempt’ appears to be misunderstanding
Wickliffe police is now saying a previously reported kidnapping attempt appears to be a misunderstanding.
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continued. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings...
Ohio man charged after filming himself with Police Department’s body camera; Watch here
Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited today after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
Video shows what led to child’s broken leg at local daycare
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you inside an Avon Lake daycare to see how a toddler suffered a broken leg.
Two shot and killed in Cleveland overnight
Two people are dead following a shooting in Cleveland.
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
Woman threw eggs, raccoon at abortion clinic: Police
A woman who threw eggs and a dead raccoon at a surgical abortion clinic then later fought with police officers has been indicted by a Summit County grand jury. Melissa C. Strelec, 34, of French Mill Run, faces a felony count of assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in Summit County Common Pleas Court. She's set for video arraignment before a magistrate on Sept. 30.
WFMJ.com
Boardman woman accused of slamming door on patrolman jailed, charged
Police investigating a complaint from a neighbor about yelling and banging heard in a duplex on Chester Drive Thursday night say they were met at the door by a man who allowed the officers inside. According to the police report, the man said there was no fight and he was...
Dirt bike rider caught in Cleveland crackdown sent to prison
The FOX 8 I-Team watched this week as a county judge sent a dirt bike rider to prison after he got caught in a big crackdown on dirt bikes and ATVs taking over Cleveland streets.
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video
A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground. We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
Police: Abduction attempt turns out to be Good Samaritan trying to help child
Wickliffe police say reports of an attempted kidnapping appear to be a misunderstanding.
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
Police looking for man who carjacked several people with AK-47
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for three separate carjackings that happened last month in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River.
Teens with guns busted trying to enter Ohio school
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.
WFMJ.com
Mom charged after child found alone at Niles apartment
Police have charged a Niles woman accused of leaving her five-year-old daughter alone in a Niles apartment. An officer was dispatched to the Timber Creek apartments on North Road Monday afternoon after the girl went to the complex office saying no one was home. According to dispatch records, no parent...
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
