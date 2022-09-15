The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO