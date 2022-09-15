Read full article on original website
Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Wyoming mountains in late-summer storms starting Thursday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming saw some of its first accumulating snow of the season in a late-summer storm in the Bighorn Mountains last week, and the Wind River Range could see some of its first accumulating snow in storms expected Thursday night and Friday. The Wind River Range is...
Snow reportedly fall on some Colorado peaks, according to NWS
The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado
Chilling temperatures over the weekend reminded Coloradans that fall is here, with more snow right around the corner. While the first snowfall of the season already took place in the Sawatch Range in mid-August, additional snow is just days away. According to forecasts featured on Mountain-Forecast.com, some flurries are expected...
The 2022 Champions of Wyoming High School State Golf
The Wyoming prep golf season was completed last Friday and Saturday with the state championships in Rock Springs, Buffalo, and Wright. Championships were won by individuals and teams to complete the 2022 season. A trio of three-time winners highlighted the play on the links. The Johnson reign continued in 2A...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
GALLERY: Youthful Wyoming Football Team Begins to Emerge
LARAMIE -- We are a quarter of the way through the football season. Better yet, can you believe the Cowboys are 3-1 and already 1-0 in Mountain West play with an impressive 17-14 victory over Air Force, the preseason favorite to win the division?. Wyoming has won three straight after...
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
county17.com
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Good News! Wyoming Is Neither The Most Or Least Woke State
If you are ambivalent to or just hate "woke culture". Good news, the entire state of Wyoming kind of feels the same way. According to a study from Zippia, Wyoming is kind of a middle of the road, leaning toward least woke state. We ranked at number 37 in the country for most woke states, and if you're wondering, Colorado came in 4th. So, the cultural divide is about twice the size of the Continental Divide.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
