ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking (Video)

PULLMAN, Wash. - A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between ...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy