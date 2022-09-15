Read full article on original website
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking (Video)
PULLMAN, Wash. - A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between ...
Vandal volleyball wins at final tournament before starting conference play
With 12 freshmen, a new head coach and four tournaments on the road, the Idaho Vandals volleyball team had a difficult start to their season. After winning 2/11 sets at the Youngstown State Tournament, 0/9 sets at the Grand Canyon University Classic, and 0/9 sets at the Jacksonville...
