Housing markets most at risk of downturn
New Jersey, Illinois and California are among the most vulnerable housing markets in the US due to worsening affordability, slowing home sales and a rise in lender foreclosures on delinquent mortgages, according to a new report by real estate data provider, ATTOM. The Special Housing Risk Report spotlighting county-level housing...
Norcom Mortgage grows Florida presence with new office
Connecticut-based Norcom Mortgage has opened a new branch in Fort Lauderdale as part of its strategic expansion in Florida. The family-owned mortgage lender tapped branch manager Marie-Claude Racine (pictured), a seasoned underwriter with more than 15 years of experience, to oversee the new location. Norcom also hired mortgage veterans Carolyn Soltau and Elalie Regis to support the branch as loan officers. The duo bring over 50 years of combined experience in mortgage banking and lending.
