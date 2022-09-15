Connecticut-based Norcom Mortgage has opened a new branch in Fort Lauderdale as part of its strategic expansion in Florida. The family-owned mortgage lender tapped branch manager Marie-Claude Racine (pictured), a seasoned underwriter with more than 15 years of experience, to oversee the new location. Norcom also hired mortgage veterans Carolyn Soltau and Elalie Regis to support the branch as loan officers. The duo bring over 50 years of combined experience in mortgage banking and lending.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO