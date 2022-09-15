ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Outsider.com

Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire

The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire holds at 71,292 acres; containment grows to 21%

PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. Overnight, there was no fire growth and containment is up slightly.SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 71,292 acres in size and is 21% contained as of Saturday morning. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Sept. 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain.  To date, Cal Fire says 78 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 ...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Mosquito Fire evacuees return to homes in Georgetown area

The phones at Mar Val Market in Georgetown rang off the hook Friday evening as the store's manager, Troy Neidigh, and a skeleton crew of staff members answered calls about store hours and prepared for a big weekend ahead. “In this town, this store's kinda the hub,” Neidigh said. “Everybody...
GEORGETOWN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Guest editorial: Mosquito Fire a hard-hitting reminder for home hardening

Auburn City Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, go to osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093 Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, go to ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, go to iafc.org. To make a donation to the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund, go to Placer Community Foundations direct link at PlacerCF.org/relief. For previous columns in this series, go to GoldCountryMedia.com.
AUBURN, CA
capradio.org

Mosquito Fire evacuations force thousands to seek temporary shelter. What resources are available to them?

The Mosquito Fire, which was sparked on Sept. 6 in Placer and El Dorado counties is 20% contained and has burned nearly 70,000 acres as of Friday. Fire officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings for areas in both counties, temporarily displacing nearly 11,000 people — many who have now been waiting out the blaze for over a week without a definitive time they’ll be able to return.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Conservancy grants $449,000 to expand ‘Outdoors for All’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy has awarded four grants, totaling $449,000, to support environmental education for underserved Tahoe youth and to expand equitable access to Lake Tahoe’s beaches, trails, and mountains. “Our communities at Lake Tahoe welcome tens of millions of visitors every year,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

El Dorado County working on fire resilience projects amid Mosquito Fire

PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County is working on a number of fire resilience projects throughout the area as the Mosquito Fire burns. The county says the projects will prioritize and accelerate fire prevention and hazardous fuels activities, which include the following:. Roadside fuels reduction treatments on critical ingress...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Three sites that forest rangers want to save from the Mosquito Fire

Moving east in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is approaching three sites that are on Tahoe National Forest’s preservation list. At a community meeting this week, forest supervisor Eli Ilano mentioned two historic sites and an environmental treasure that are among the agency’s priorities during the fire, in addition to protecting lives, private property and public utilities and infrastructure.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

County approves funding for Phase 1 of Placer Parkway project

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved advance funding for Phase 1 of the Placer Parkway project Tuesday. Placer Parkway is a 15-mile long, limited-access expressway that will connect State Route 65 to State Route 70/99 in south Sutter County. According to the staff report, the Placer Parkway was approved by the South Placer Regional Transportation Authority in 2009 to relieve congestion in southern Placer County.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

PCWA Board receives update on resource impact due to Mosquito Fire

Knowing their facilities lie within the boundaries of the Mosquito Fire, Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) staff presented to its board of directors Thursday on the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project. The Middle Fork American River Project provides water supplies, clean hydroelectric power, public recreational opportunities...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size

Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Community Policy