Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
El Dorado Hill man dies in a single-vehicle crash
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Williams, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I...
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
School bus driver also arrested in Carson City confrontation with student
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - SEPT. 16 EVENING UPDATE: A Carson City school bus driver who allowed a man to get on his bus Wednesday to confront students was arrested Friday for child endangerment, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said. James Blueberg, 57, was booked in the Carson City...
Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
El Dorado County working on fire resilience projects amid Mosquito Fire
PLACERVILLE, California (KOLO) - El Dorado County is working on a number of fire resilience projects throughout the area as the Mosquito Fire burns. The county says the projects will prioritize and accelerate fire prevention and hazardous fuels activities, which include the following:. Roadside fuels reduction treatments on critical ingress...
Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 108/120 Slows Traffic
Update at 10:45 a.m.: The CHP reports that a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Highway 108/120 near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone in Tuolumne County, has been removed by tow crews. Traffic is moving freely once again on the highway. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family. Further details on the deadly collision can be viewed below.
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
Sac kill those sharrows on H St
The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
2 Hospitalized after Solo-Vehicle Crash on Arden Way [Sacramento, CA]
Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Collision near Del Paso Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Arden Way and Del Paso Road. According to the investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole, at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision knocked out power to hundreds in the neighborhood.
Demitry Mediucho Arrested, One Injured after Hit-and-Run on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]
Roseville Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Leaving License Plate Imprint. According to the report, a Ford F-250 rear-ended a BMW sedan resting at a red light. The Ford driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed afterward. However, the suspect left an imprint of his license plate on the...
Rocklin PD expands license plate cameras across the city
Drivers in stolen cars soon won't get very far into Rocklin, as Rocklin City Council this week expanded automatic license plate cameras across the city. Rocklin Police Department currently uses five automated license plate readers. Police will add another 32 cameras to cover all entrances and exits of the city, Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks said during the regular City Council meeting Tuesday.
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Woman accused of posing as charity that cares for animals displaced by Mosquito Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY - A woman has been arrested after allegedly posing as a charity and using fake checks to buy supplies from feed stores. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a local feed store about a woman using a fraudulent check to make some purchases. The store told deputies that the woman said she was with a charity that was caring for animals evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire. The suspect then allegedly used the check to buy thousands of dollars worth of animal supplies. The store also donated supplies, thinking they were being used to help the animals. Deputies learned that the suspect targeted another store with a similar scam. Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect and later found her driving a pickup truck near her home. Inside the truck were the stolen items from the stores, deputies say. More stolen items were found in her home, they added. Summer Mascott was arrested and the property was returned to the businesses.As of Thursday night, the Mosquito Fire had burned 67,669 acres and was 20 percent contained.
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
