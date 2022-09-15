Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Princess Anne Shares What Mother Queen Elizabeth’s Last Day Was Like In Moving Tribute
Princess Anne remembered her late mother Queen Elizabeth II in a touching tribute on Sep. 13, where she revealed she was at the Queen’s side all of her final day. The Queen’s only daughter wrote about how “humbling and uplifting” it was to accompany her mom “on her final journey.”
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
There’s a Strictly Observed Fashion for Mourning Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, the United Kingdom immediately launched into an official mourning period that will last until one week following the monarch’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. This is one of many traditions particular to the British nation which may seem excessive or odd...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. Her coffin is being moved to Edinburgh before moving again to her final resting place in London. Hello! Magazine reported that the wreath on top of her coffin contains a nod to Prince Philip.
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Queen Elizabeth II left a ‘secret’ letter that will stay unopened until 2085
Queen Elizabeth II may no longer be with us, but we could still hear new words of wisdom from her in the future. This is because the late monarch, who died on Thursday (8 September), left a secret letter to the citizens of Sydney that cannot be opened until 2085.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Harper's Bazaar
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
BBC & ITV Set Schedules For Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral On Monday As ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Opener Delayed By One Week
The BBC and ITV have set their schedules for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday, with coverage set to last all day and the likes of Strictly Come Dancing delayed by one week. The funeral will be shown from 8am GMT (12am PT) to 5pm GMT (9am PT) on BBC...
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, has died
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign spanned wars, a pandemic, 14 U.S. presidents and the winding down of Britain’s vast empire, has died. Her eldest son, Charles, is now king. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement. “The...
'An Honor & A Privilege': Princess Anne By Queen Elizabeth II's Side In 'Last 24 Hours' Of Her Life
Princess Anne was able to be by her mom's side in her final moments. The mourning daughter of Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence less than one week after Her Majesty's death, sharing in a statement: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Wappenham maze remains to honour monarch
A maize maze that was created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has remained in a field as a tribute. The crops that spell out ER (Elizabeth Regina) and show a Union flag, at Wappenham Farm, Northamptonshire, were planted in March. Anette Wilson said the creation, visible from the air,...
