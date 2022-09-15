ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Great Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC News

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, has died

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign spanned wars, a pandemic, 14 U.S. presidents and the winding down of Britain’s vast empire, has died. Her eldest son, Charles, is now king. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement. “The...
U.K.
OK! Magazine

'An Honor & A Privilege': Princess Anne By Queen Elizabeth II's Side In 'Last 24 Hours' Of Her Life

Princess Anne was able to be by her mom's side in her final moments. The mourning daughter of Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence less than one week after Her Majesty's death, sharing in a statement: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Wappenham maze remains to honour monarch

A maize maze that was created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has remained in a field as a tribute. The crops that spell out ER (Elizabeth Regina) and show a Union flag, at Wappenham Farm, Northamptonshire, were planted in March. Anette Wilson said the creation, visible from the air,...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy