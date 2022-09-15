Ozzy Osbourne says Geezer Butler thought Jimi Hendrix was “Crap”: “I think he was taking a different drug than me”

Read full article on original website
Freebooter Republic
4d ago
Well Geezer, you may be Heavy Metal's first bassist - and you're good - but the guy you called "crap" is the Patron Saint of Rock and Roll...

29
Tony Hill
5d ago
Cone on Ozzy don't remember what anyone thought back in those days, he barely remembers what he thought yesterday, let alone 50 years ago.
Reply(10)
32
Ras~Al~ghoul
5d ago
What Jimi was a great guitarist an artists definitely hated he’s skills on a guitar 🎸 was epic
Reply(2)
24
