Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incoming storm may push out smoke; lake wind advisory for Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While the incoming storm won’t be a fire season ending event, firefighters are planning to use the weather system to make appreciable gains on the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire that has been impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region with dense, unhealthy-to-hazardous smoke,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy grants $449,000 to expand ‘Outdoors for All’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy has awarded four grants, totaling $449,000, to support environmental education for underserved Tahoe youth and to expand equitable access to Lake Tahoe’s beaches, trails, and mountains. “Our communities at Lake Tahoe welcome tens of millions of visitors every year,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke again impacting Lake Tahoe air quality; Rain, high elevation snow expected this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is again impacting air quality Friday morning at Lake Tahoe. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is dealing with very unhealthy-to-hazardous air quality while South Tahoe has a little better conditions. All schools in the Truckee-Tahoe school district have been canceled on Friday.
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
Record-Courier
Weekend rain might wash away smoke
Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County’s Hell Hole Paradise
Remote, rugged, and devoid of just about everyone on most days, Hell Hole Reservoir is a Placer County paradise nestled at 4,600 feet, just 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe and a world apart. Created back in 1966 when the Rubicon River was tamed with the Lower Hell Hole Dam,...
Paradise Post
Three sites that forest rangers want to save from the Mosquito Fire
Moving east in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire is approaching three sites that are on Tahoe National Forest’s preservation list. At a community meeting this week, forest supervisor Eli Ilano mentioned two historic sites and an environmental treasure that are among the agency’s priorities during the fire, in addition to protecting lives, private property and public utilities and infrastructure.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
AleFest, Wing-Off competition Saturday at Heavenly Village
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Fall Ale Fest and Wing Cook-Off is a way to celebrate the summer coming to an end and autumn fast approaching. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and will feature 15 different beer, seltzer, and kombucha samples with the chance to judge and vote for the best wings in Heavenly Village.
Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight
FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
Some residents in the community of Georgetown in El Dorado County can begin returning home after firefighters have made progress in keeping the Mosquito Fire away, officials said. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation order, a lawful mandate to leave immediately, to an evacuation warning, which is...
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I...
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
KOLO TV Reno
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
2news.com
City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers
The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Local residents, visitors record aces on Tahoe golf courses
Incline Village resident sinks ace at Champ Course. Incline Village resident Charlie Reynolds recorded his third career hole-in-one, including his second one at the Championship Course on the North Shore. Reynolds, 87, a member of the Tahoe Incline Golf Club, used a 6-iron on hole No. 17, a 138-yard par-3,...
Fire crews prepare for high winds ahead of rainstorm
PLACER COUNTY — Fire crews are paying close attention to this weekend's weather forecast as they continue to battle flames on the front line of the Mosquito fire. This comes as hundreds of residents have spent more than a week at evacuation centers."I'm really hoping to count on it. Hopefully, it'll knock it down far enough," evacuee from El Dorado county, William Faulkner said.CAL FIRE officials say any kind of moisture is good for firefighting efforts but crews are expecting winds up to 20-miles per hour."When you have wind like that, you have erratic fire behavior," Scott McLain with CAL FIRE...
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn doctor hits the slopes with the US National Ski Team
It's said if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. That is the case for Greg Lichtman, a sports medicine doctor and orthopedic surgeon at Sutter Health in Auburn. Lichtman’s passions outside of medicine include skiing and trail running, the former of which led to his newest challenge.
Record-Courier
Sheriff: 'Keep your eyes on the road'
While no information is available on the specific cause of the four collisions that snarled Douglas County highways on Wednesday, the odds are speed and driver inattention had a lot to do with them. “I would ask the public to do two things,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said on Thursday. “Slow...
