Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department.

Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday.

Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due to a mental condition.

Vanpelt is described as a black male, 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police.

Police believe that Vanpelt may be driving and/or occupying a red 2014 Chevy Sonic with California license plate 7AQU172.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-711.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.