Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man

By Luis Garcia
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department.

Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday.

Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due to a mental condition.

Vanpelt is described as a black male, 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police.

Police believe that Vanpelt may be driving and/or occupying a red 2014 Chevy Sonic with California license plate 7AQU172.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-711.

Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in NW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after they were struck multiple times by vehicles late Friday night in northwest Bakersfield, according to police. Police and emergency crews were called to Olive Drive near Agoura Hills Way just after 11 p.m. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to hitting woman with hammer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to hitting a woman in the back of the head with a hammer after she refused to give him a cigarette. Christopher Soto, 29, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of charges of assault with a deadly weapon […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

4 arrested after discarding guns during car chase: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Bakersfield men were arrested after leading Bakersfield Police officers on a car chase Tuesday night. According to an arrest report, Bakersfield Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the are of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area on Saturday, according to officials. Officers said the checkpoint is scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m. During the checkpoint deputies will be looking signs of alcohol and drug impairment […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

