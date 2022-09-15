ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait

A US destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest joint operation aimed at reinforcing the route's status as an international waterway. The last time US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait was 11 months ago when the destroyer USS Dewey and frigate HMCS Winnipeg made the trip.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

US, Iran to speak at UN; Zelenskyy to appear from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of two of the world’s most-watched nations — U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — will be among those who have their say on the second day of the U.N. General Assembly’s first fully in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy