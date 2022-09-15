ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 3

Related
WTVM

Midday Dee Time: Local theater celebrating 25 years in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local theatre in Columbus is celebrating 25 years. Family Theater is located on Hamilton Road in the basement of Rosehill Baptist Church. The theater is running a fun musical until the 24 of this month - Garfield the Musical. Talen Hutchinson plays the cat you...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

American Legion in Phenix City observes POW/MIA Recognition Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, those who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA) are recognized nationally. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed every third Friday in September. In Phenix City, the American Legion Post 135 hosts a ceremony in honor of military...
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Columbus, GA
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Restaurants
WTVM

Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank announced Thursday that they’ve received a hefty donation from Publix as workers from area Publix stores spent Thursday volunteering at Feeding the Valley’s warehouse. The $50,000 donation will help Feeding the Valley purchase an additional meal sealer for the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Downtown Elementary in Columbus holds 1st annual family STEAM event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a STEAM celebration at Columbus’ Downtown Elementary. The school marked its first annual Family Engagement STEAM Night. It’s their first gathering since the pandemic. This is the school’s second year being a STEAM school focusing on engineering. The event was done...
COLUMBUS, GA
abcnews4.com

Surprise visitor: snake found in toilet in Alabama police station

EUFAULA, Al. (WPEC) — When you use the restroom you expect to see toilet paper, soap, an air freshener, and paper towels. But the Eufaula Alabama Police Department added "snake" to that list when they discovered a surprise visitor on Friday. During the day shift, deputies found a snake...
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Public Health on Wheels dates and locations Sept. 17-24

GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022. A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC. Information about other […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#African People#Africans#West Africa#Goat Meat#Food Drink
WTVM

Ala. schools look for new milk vendor after Borden plants close

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama schools are struggling to find new milk suppliers following the closure of two Borden Dairy production plants, one in Alabama. News Leader 9 spoke with officials from each of the four county school districts in East Alabama on the plans for these districts to provide milk for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Sinkhole off Broadway in Columbus repaired by joint effort

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of 14th street in Downtown Columbus was blocked off on Tuesday afternoon, due to a sinkhole. Nearly 24 hours later Columbus Water Works and the City of Columbus teamed up to make the repair. The sinkhole was five to eight feet deep and a foot wide. The short-term resolution […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows

Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTVM

Family speaks on 25-year-old killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details in the shooting that took place on Forestside Drive in east Columbus Monday evening, claiming the life of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow the victim, also known as Tyler. Castellow was gunned down in his front yard. Sylvia Kelly, Tyler’s mother, says she wants...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

“Keep loving each other” Columbus couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary and shares secret to a long-lasting marriage

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A 99-year-old Columbus couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary at Covenant Woods with numerous family and friends in attendance.   Mary and Skeet Minor initially met in the 1940s during World War II after she drafted him into service in Meriwether County, Georgia.  Soon after meeting each other, they fell in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested two suspects in Columbus for a shooting in Opelika that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a juvenile shot on Chester Avenue and Easy Street, police say. Upon arrival, a 17-year-old was found...
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy