Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Local theater celebrating 25 years in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local theatre in Columbus is celebrating 25 years. Family Theater is located on Hamilton Road in the basement of Rosehill Baptist Church. The theater is running a fun musical until the 24 of this month - Garfield the Musical. Talen Hutchinson plays the cat you...
WTVM
Ride to benefit 4-year-old Opelika kid diagnosed with form of dwarfism
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A lot going on this weekend on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. That includes the community gathering for a benefit ride for a four year old boy in Opelika diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Funds raised will go towards his surgery next month.
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
WTVM
American Legion in Phenix City observes POW/MIA Recognition Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, those who were prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA) are recognized nationally. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed every third Friday in September. In Phenix City, the American Legion Post 135 hosts a ceremony in honor of military...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank announced Thursday that they’ve received a hefty donation from Publix as workers from area Publix stores spent Thursday volunteering at Feeding the Valley’s warehouse. The $50,000 donation will help Feeding the Valley purchase an additional meal sealer for the...
WTVM
Downtown Elementary in Columbus holds 1st annual family STEAM event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a STEAM celebration at Columbus’ Downtown Elementary. The school marked its first annual Family Engagement STEAM Night. It’s their first gathering since the pandemic. This is the school’s second year being a STEAM school focusing on engineering. The event was done...
abcnews4.com
Surprise visitor: snake found in toilet in Alabama police station
EUFAULA, Al. (WPEC) — When you use the restroom you expect to see toilet paper, soap, an air freshener, and paper towels. But the Eufaula Alabama Police Department added "snake" to that list when they discovered a surprise visitor on Friday. During the day shift, deputies found a snake...
Public Health on Wheels dates and locations Sept. 17-24
GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022. A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC. Information about other […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Ala. schools look for new milk vendor after Borden plants close
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama schools are struggling to find new milk suppliers following the closure of two Borden Dairy production plants, one in Alabama. News Leader 9 spoke with officials from each of the four county school districts in East Alabama on the plans for these districts to provide milk for school lunches.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
Sinkhole off Broadway in Columbus repaired by joint effort
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of 14th street in Downtown Columbus was blocked off on Tuesday afternoon, due to a sinkhole. Nearly 24 hours later Columbus Water Works and the City of Columbus teamed up to make the repair. The sinkhole was five to eight feet deep and a foot wide. The short-term resolution […]
Opelika-Auburn News
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Family speaks on 25-year-old killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new details in the shooting that took place on Forestside Drive in east Columbus Monday evening, claiming the life of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow the victim, also known as Tyler. Castellow was gunned down in his front yard. Sylvia Kelly, Tyler’s mother, says she wants...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus. The scene is located on South Lumpkin Road at Meade Street - where the road is blocked off by the Columbus Police Department. Our crews say there is a wrecked Ford Mustang in the...
Loving Nelson: Animal rescue, strangers unite to care for disabled dog, left for dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It doesn’t take but a second to fall in love with Nelson, a medium-sized golden dog with a gentle, joyful spirit. At first, you can’t help but notice his severely deformed back legs and difficulty walking. But, then, your focus is drawn to his warm, brown eyes, soft smile, nonstop wagging […]
Four Columbus women, first responders serving the community and making history
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— First responders are everyday heroes, serving the community they live in. However, they also serve as models for citizens. WRBL spoke with two out of four women who made history here in Columbus and set a precedent for other women looking to start their career in public safety. The Columbus Fire Department […]
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
“Keep loving each other” Columbus couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary and shares secret to a long-lasting marriage
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A 99-year-old Columbus couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary at Covenant Woods with numerous family and friends in attendance. Mary and Skeet Minor initially met in the 1940s during World War II after she drafted him into service in Meriwether County, Georgia. Soon after meeting each other, they fell in […]
WTVM
Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested two suspects in Columbus for a shooting in Opelika that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a juvenile shot on Chester Avenue and Easy Street, police say. Upon arrival, a 17-year-old was found...
Comments / 3