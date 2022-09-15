Read full article on original website
Related
Moment Royal Archer collapsed as Queen's coffin was carried out of St Giles Cathedral before her final journey back to London
This is the moment when a Royal Archer collapses as the Queen's coffin was being carried out of St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Royal Company of Archers had been standing outside the Cathedral waiting to march alongside the Queen's coffin when one of its members had a wobbly moment.
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral
Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket
The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Princess Anne makes history by becoming the first woman to take part in the 'Vigil of the Princes' as she joins her brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward to stand guard over their mother's coffin
Princess Anne made history this evening, as the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince...
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
King Charles, 73, and Princess Anne, 72, are praised by Royal fans for 'remaining on their feet' and working long days across the UK as they step up to honour their late mother
Royal fans have praised the Queen's oldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, for being 'on the go' since their mother the Queen passed away last week. Since the Queen's death on Thursday, the Royal Family has rallied around to support one another and ensure the late monarch's legacy is upheld.
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Sit on the Throne for the 1st Time During Parliament Address
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla honored the late Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Parliament where the couple sat on the throne for the first time as the new rulers of England. The monarch, 73, and his wife, 75, met with 900 members of Parliament at Westminster...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in Westminster to lie in state; Biden sends condolences
King Charles, Princess Anne, more family followed as Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Buckingham Palace and arrived at the Palace of Westminster.
Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Double queues introduced in Westminster Hall to speed up wait to see Queen’s coffin
Double queues have been introduced for mourners wishing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state inside Westminster Hall. Officials are now directing people to two lines on either side of the Queen’s coffin so twice as many people can pay their respects as waiting times grow to around 14 hours.
Queen’s coffin arrives for one final night at Buckingham Palace before solemn procession to Westminster today
THE Queen has arrived home at Buckingham Palace for the final time after her coffin was flown back from Scotland on an RAF jet. Princess Anne accompanied her late mother on the emotional journey back to the Palace on Tuesday, where members of the family gathered to meet them - led by King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
Queen’s distant cousin Zenouska Mowatt shares moving video of mourners queuing to pay their respects - after joining senior royals at Westminster Hall
The Queen's distant cousin Zenouska Mowatt has shared a video as she watched mourners queueing to pay their respect to the monarch's coffin at Westminster Hall. The 32-year-old, who works as the Head of Marketing for royal-warrant holder Halcyon Days, is the granddaughter of the late Queen's beloved cousin and confidante Princess Alexandra of Kent.
King Charles And Prince William Surprise Mourners Queueing To See The Queen's Coffin
King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, made a surprise visit to greet mourners who are queueing. Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall on Saturday. Prince William shook hands and greeted people who had been queuing overnight to pay their respects to his grandmother. He told mourners, “Thank you. It means an awful lot.”
Queen’s coffin procession: Full route and best viewing points in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will arrive in London on Tuesday after 24 hours of lying in rest in Edinburgh. At around 3pm, Her Majesty’s body - accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne - will be flown from the Scottish capital to RAF Northolt, west London. The...
BBC
King Charles III: Public invited to greet monarch in Cardiff
Members of the public have been invited to line the route as King Charles III approaches Cardiff Castle on his first visit to Wales as monarch on Friday. Event organiser, Cardiff Council said people could also go inside the castle grounds but large queues were likely. The King and Queen...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Messages to be kept in Salisbury Cathedral archive
A book of condolence set up at Salisbury Cathedral will be stored in its archives for future generations. The book containing hundreds of signatures and messages of goodwill will be kept alongside historic documents including the Magna Carta. Cathedral archivist Emily Naish said it was "very important" to have a...
Scotland bids farewell to Queen as London crowds line route to palace
After being delivered from Edinburgh, the Queen’s coffin was met by hushed crowds under a darkening sky in the capital
Comments / 0