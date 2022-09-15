ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Daily Mail

Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side

The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
Daily Mail

Queen chose Princess Anne to accompany funeral cortege on first leg of journey back to London - with the Princess Royal also set to escort the coffin on a flight to the capital tomorrow ahead of the funeral

Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was chosen by her mother to accompany the funeral cortege on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The Princess Royal, 72, had a forlorn expression but remained composed as she was driven behind the hearse in a royal Bentley alongside her husband of thirty years, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth
Prince
Daily Mail

Princess Anne makes history by becoming the first woman to take part in the 'Vigil of the Princes' as she joins her brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward to stand guard over their mother's coffin

Princess Anne made history this evening, as the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince...
Daily Mail

The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
TheDailyBeast

Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
Daily Mail

King Charles, 73, and Princess Anne, 72, are praised by Royal fans for 'remaining on their feet' and working long days across the UK as they step up to honour their late mother

Royal fans have praised the Queen's oldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, for being 'on the go' since their mother the Queen passed away last week. Since the Queen's death on Thursday, the Royal Family has rallied around to support one another and ensure the late monarch's legacy is upheld.
Daily Mail

Hour-by-hour guide to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: World will watch as King Charles III and senior royals walk behind late monarch's oak coffin carried on gun carriage from Parliament to Westminster Abbey for historic service

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, September 19. It will be the first funeral service at the Abbey - which was the background to much of the Queen's astonishing life, from her marriage to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh to the Coronation - for a British monarch since that of King George II in 1760.
Northern Ireland
U.K.
Scotland
Daily Mail

Queen’s distant cousin Zenouska Mowatt shares moving video of mourners queuing to pay their respects - after joining senior royals at Westminster Hall

The Queen's distant cousin Zenouska Mowatt has shared a video as she watched mourners queueing to pay their respect to the monarch's coffin at Westminster Hall. The 32-year-old, who works as the Head of Marketing for royal-warrant holder Halcyon Days, is the granddaughter of the late Queen's beloved cousin and confidante Princess Alexandra of Kent.
BBC

King Charles III: Public invited to greet monarch in Cardiff

Members of the public have been invited to line the route as King Charles III approaches Cardiff Castle on his first visit to Wales as monarch on Friday. Event organiser, Cardiff Council said people could also go inside the castle grounds but large queues were likely. The King and Queen...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Messages to be kept in Salisbury Cathedral archive

A book of condolence set up at Salisbury Cathedral will be stored in its archives for future generations. The book containing hundreds of signatures and messages of goodwill will be kept alongside historic documents including the Magna Carta. Cathedral archivist Emily Naish said it was "very important" to have a...
