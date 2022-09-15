ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stringtown, OK

Texas man killed in crash with semi-truck

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Texas man.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to a crash along U.S. Hwy 69, 13 miles north of Stringtown.

Investigators say a 2020 Ram 3500 truck, driven by 35-year-old Jesus Zuniga, was heading southbound on Hwy 69.

For an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway to the left, hit a cable barrier, and then entered the northbound lanes. At that point, the truck was hit by a semi-truck before leaving the road and coming to rest.

The semi-truck rolled once before being hit by another semi-truck.

Zuniga was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

