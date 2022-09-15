Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
NHL
Broncos, Wilson get visit from Stanley Cup at practice
Trophy stops by football facility, players stop for pictures. Considering who the reigning NHL champions are, it's no surprise the Stanley Cup was in the neighborhood. The Denver Broncos got a visit from the trophy on Thursday at their practice facility after it had been on tour all summer with Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and staff.
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Pre-Game Report
The Oilers face the Jets in their opening contest of the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies open their 2022 Young Stars Classic exhibition schedule against the Winnipeg Jets Rookies on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC. You can stream...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Beyond the Boards Recap: Tony D Returns to His Hockey Roots
Flyers contributor Bill Meltzer takes a deep dive in to the latest episode of Beyond the Boards with Tony DeAngelo. Episode 2 of the "Beyond the Boards" docuseries follows defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees to the familiar confines of the Hollydell Rink in his native Sewell, NJ, and back again. The presentation of the episode shows DeAngelo as his friends within the sport and the kids he's coached at Hollydell for the last four summers have gotten to know him.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Ottawa Senators
The Senators had high expectations going into 2021-22, or at least high by their standards. After a strong second half to the 2020-21 season, many expected the team to start making some noise and contend for a playoff spot. That went out the window right away, as they lost 16 of their first 20 games of the season and struggled to come back from that.
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes. "I guess they're feeling good - and I feel good, to be...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Young Stars Recap 1.0: Oilers Rookies kick off weekend with 3-2 win over Jets Rookies
We’re back! There was an actual hockey game played last night, as the Edmonton Oilers Rookies kicked off the Penticton Young Stars Classic with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Rookies. Let’s go through all of the interesting stuff from Friday night…. Lineup. Dylan Holloway – James...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
Yardbarker
Flyers sweep Rangers in 2022 rookie series
In prime position to sweep the rookie series, the Philadelphia Flyers battled the New York Rangers. Last night, the first of the rookie series went to overtime, where Tyson Foerster notched the game-winner. Olle Lycksell put the Flyers onto the scoreboard, tallying an equalizer. He joked postgame about the rink...
NHL
Jets to enter season without captain, remove Wheeler from role
The Winnipeg Jets will not have a captain at the start of the season, the team announced Friday. Forward Blake Wheeler was captain for the past six seasons since being named to the role Aug. 31, 2016. Center Mark Scheifele and defenseman Josh Morrissey were alternate captains last season, as was forward Paul Stastny, who signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on Aug. 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
Yardbarker
Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff
Rumors of him sticking with the organization in some capacity were out there, but on September 15, 2022, it was announced that Duncan Keith signed a player development contract with the Edmonton Oilers. This will be his first run as an NHL executive after years as one of the best defensemen in the league.
NHL
Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Forward Riley Piercey, who made the Detroit Red Wings' 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament roster as a free-agent invitee, made quite the first impression. Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd.
Rays beat Rangers 5-1, keep pace in AL wild-card race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Saturday night. Tampa Bay remained 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top AL wild card. The Rays hold a 5 1/2-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards. “It’s nice to see everything clicking at this time,” Rays reliever Jason Adam said. “It doesn’t matter if you win 11-0 like we did the other day or you won like today or you win 1-0. Just whatever it takes to get that win. We’re all bonded. We want to play until November.” Jonah Heim homered and Jon Gray (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his second start for Texas since returning from a left oblique strain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
2022 Flyers Rookie Camp: Day 1
Hockey is officially back. Today, the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Rookie Camp began. A fresh era of hockey starts off the heels of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. A year ago, Morgan Frost and Wade Allison were among the highlights at the start of the 2021 Flyers Rookie Camp. At the end of rookie camp, Tyson Foerster and Egor Zamula earned attention.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
537K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0