Public Lands, the outdoor specialty retail concept from Dick’s Sporting Goods, plans to open four new stores this fall. The locations include Framingham, MA, on October 14; Melville, NY, on October 21; Kennesaw, GA, on October 28; and Medford, OR, on November 4. There are three Public Lands stores, one in Pittsburgh, PA; Columbus, OH; and Charlottesville, VA.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO