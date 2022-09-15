ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren man sentenced on sex charge

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltRf9_0hwXapp600

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man received a 60-day jail sentence on charges that he had unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph Snyder, 21, received his sentence Wednesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wyatt McKay’s courtroom.

Concerns raised over local detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders

According to court records, Snyder was arrested last September on charges that he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

He initially faced a felony charge but pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge in July, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy