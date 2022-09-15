ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Biden announces ‘tentative’ railway labor deal. Has the threat of a strike gone away?

By Hannah Murdock
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3fcN_0hwXakeh00
Locomotives are coupled to railway cars in the Selkirk rail yard Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Selkirk, N.Y. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that a tentative railway labor deal was made, likely avoiding a massive strike. | Hans Pennink, Associated Press

President Joe Biden announced early Thursday morning that an agreement has been made between freight rail companies and unions, avoiding a potentially massive strike that was set for Friday.

Negotiations lasted around 20 hours, with Biden calling in at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday night, urging the negotiators to consider how a shutdown would hurt families and businesses, The Associated Press reports.

The White House announced just after 5 a.m. that the two sides had reached an agreement on better pay and work conditions.

What’s in the deal?

The Association of American Railroads announced that the new contracts would provide a 24% wage increase to rail employees over the five-year period from 2020 through 2024, as well as an $11,000 payout on average.

“These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned,” Biden said

“The agreement is also a victory for railway companies who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come.”

Is there still a possibility of a strike?

The deal between union leaders and the rail companies will now go to union members to vote. While the vote is being tallied, workers have agreed not to strike, The New York Times reported .

If union members do not ratify the deal, there is still a possibility of a strike per CNN Business .

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Railroad unions to strike if rail companies can’t agree by Friday

Railroad carriers and unions have yet to reach an agreement, despite Friday’s deadline being uncomfortably close. Both parties have until September 16 if they want to prevent a strike of tens of thousands of union workers. A worker’s strike of this size would cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion per day, pausing roughly 40% of the country’s long-distance trade.
LABOR ISSUES
Salon

Sanders fights for rail workers as strike looms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday afternoon stood up against Republicans' attempt to force 115,000 railroad workers to accept a contract recommended by a presidential board last month, saying the GOP wants to hinder the workers' fight "for sick leave and better working conditions."
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)

Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Cars#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Associated Press#The White House#American
beefmagazine.com

Biden announces executive order on bioeconomy

As part of the discussion around the administration’s new Cancer Moonshot Initiative announced Sept. 12, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative which drew praise from those in agriculture. “Today's action is going to ensure that America leads the world in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

US rail companies, unions reach 'tentative' deal to avert strike

A jubilant President Joe Biden announced a tentative deal Thursday to avoid a crippling strike by railroad unions following all-night talks as the clock ran down on threats to disrupt US supply chains in the run-up to midterm elections. Major freight carrier Union Pacific said it "looks forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity."
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
The Week

The rail strike that wasn't

It was a tough week for the rail industry — but there's now a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike over pay and working conditions that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." The current contract will remain in place until the vote is over — and that tally might take weeks, The Washington Post notes. Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Biden says tentative railway labor agreement reached

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. He said the tentative deal "will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy." The agreement is "an important...
POLITICS
beefmagazine.com

Ag groups welcome agreement to avoid rail strike

Railroad and rail union representatives have reached a preliminary agreement in time to avert a nationwide rail shutdown in advance of Friday’s deadline. The action was welcomed by those in the agricultural sector who had already begun to see slowdowns in shipments of fertilizer and ethanol and expressed concerns over the impact to the economy.
INDUSTRY
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy