ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Sentenced For Failing To Pay $23K In Wages To Employees

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ve8HJ_0hwXaZta00
Hurley's Steakhouse and Pub Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owner of a Westchester County restaurant was sentenced for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight employees.

Paul Hurley, age 57, of New Rochelle, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to three years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution to the victims, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

In June, Hurley pleaded guilty to failure to pay wages for failing to pay eight employees of Hurley's Steakhouse and Pub a total of $23,114 for their work between October 2018 and June 2019, the DA's Office reported.

The restaurant has since closed.

Rocah said the employees worked as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners, and waiters at Hurley's restaurant.

Hurley was arrested on Feb. 5, 2020, after an investigation by the New York State Department of Labor and the Economic Crimes Bureau of the District Attorney’s Office, according to the report.

Instances of wage theft and labor crimes can be reported to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office at 914-955-8477.

The DA's Office said it offers language assistance and does not ask about documentation status.

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Arnold DAlessio
2d ago

Probation? For what? Is this a joke. The Westchester DA is just as sick and extremely dangerous to our freedom as Kayhy Hochul. They both need to be removed from office.

Reply
5
Related
yonkerstimes.com

New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Gets Probation for Stiffing Employees Out of $23,000 Wages

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Paul Hurley, 57, was sentenced on September 14, 2022, to three years of probation for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight workers he employed as cooks, dishwashers, food runners, kitchen runners and waiters at his New Rochelle restaurant, Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub. The Court also ordered the defendant to pay full restitution to the victims.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Westchester County, NY
Food & Drinks
New Rochelle, NY
Food & Drinks
Westchester County, NY
Restaurants
New Rochelle, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill

A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Dust-Up; No Pussyfooting Around & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Check-out Process....
RYE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hurley
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wage Theft#Food Drink#Hurley S Steakhouse#Daily Voice New Rochelle
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits Trafficking Cocaine Through US Mail

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to trafficking cocaine through the United States Mail.Jean Mangual-Castro, of West Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 12, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to&…
WEST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
yonkerstimes.com

No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy