Fairfield County, CT

Man, Woman Injured After Being Struck By Car At Intersection In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago

Two people were injured after being struck by a vehicle at a busy Fairfield County intersection in a crash involving a Hudson Valley man.

The incident took place in Stamford around 11:20 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the intersection of Bedford Street and Broad Street.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police, responding officers found two pedestrians, a man, and a woman lying on the ground injured.

The woman, a 49-year-old Norwalk resident suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Stamford Hospital, where she is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition, Booth said.

The male, a 54-year-old Norwalk resident was transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries, he added.

The driver, a 22-year-old from Northern Westchester, who resides in Pound Ridge, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Booth said.

The on-scene investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle did not possess a valid license. It was also determined that the pedestrians were not in the middle of the crosswalk, they were in the immediate vicinity of it, and the operator should have yielded the right of way, Booth added.

The vehicle operator was issued an infraction ticket for operating a vehicle without a license, and failure to use due care to avoid striking a pedestrian.

The collision remains under investigation, the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have any additional information to please contact 203-977-4712.

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC Connecticut

Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford

A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
