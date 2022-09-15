ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Time Convicted Man Nabbed Again For Burglary In New Windsor, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GM4wa_0hwXaX8800
A four-time convicted burglar was nabbed again for an alleged residential burglary. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man convicted four times for burglary was nabbed again for another alleged home break-in.

Dutchess County resident Jesse W. Moranski, age 41, of Beacon, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for an alleged Orange County home burglary in New Windsor.

The burglary was uncovered around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday when the New Windsor Police Department responded to a Spruce Street home for a report of residential burglary, said New Windsor Police Chief Robert Doss.

When officers arrived, the homeowner reported someone had entered his home while no one was home and stolen several valuable items including a few video game consoles and an assortment of tools. The value of the stolen items totaled over $2,700, Doss said.

Investigators at the scene developed a description of the suspect through the recovery of security video footage of another homeowner in the same neighborhood.

Detectives were then able to locate and recover all of the stolen property involved at a local pawn shop while at the same time identifying a suspect through an ID he used to pawn the stolen property, the chief said.

The suspect, Moranski, was determined to temporarily stay at the Galaxy Motor Inn on Windsor Highway in New Windsor. He was located at the motel and then placed under arrest at New Windsor Police Headquarters, Doss added.

Moranski was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Grand larceny
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Doss said Moranski has four prior felony convictions in New York for burglary and has served over 12 years in state prison for his past crimes.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail on no bail pending a future court appearance.

Comments / 2

Jodi Spiconardi
2d ago

you'll be looking for him again unless someone catches him robbing them and they take care of it themselves....

Reply
3
 

