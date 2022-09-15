ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experienced striker Andy Carroll agrees a deal to re-join Reading - despite interest from Club Brugge, Wolves and Iranian side Tractor SC following his release from West Brom

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Former England international striker Andy Carroll has agreed a deal to re-join Championship side Reading, despite attracting interest from around the world.

The 33-year-old striker has been without a club since his seven-month stay at West Brom came to an end in the summer.

Carroll had a stint with the Royals in the first half of last season in which he netted twice in eight appearances for the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CO0bo_0hwXaQx300
Andy Carroll has agreed a deal to re-join Reading following his release from West Brom
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djp1K_0hwXaQx300
The 33-year-old striker Carroll had a stint with the Royals in the first half of last season

During the spell he also scored two brilliant goals against Fulham, only to see them both ruled offside.

Now he will return to Reading after being heavily linked with numerous clubs across the summer including Wolves and Iranian side Tractor SC.

Tractor SC, who play in the Persian Gulf Pro-League, had a move for the forward turned down, having offered a one-year deal worth around £20,000 a week while Premier League side Wolves managed to snap up Diego Costa instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxI2U_0hwXaQx300
The former England international has attracted interest from Club Brugge, Wolves and Tractor

The former Liverpool and West Ham forward was also close to a move to Club Brugge in Belgium but reportedly failed a medical, scuppering any chance of him playing in the Champions League this season.

Reading manager Paul Ince even admitted that the target man will be a good signing after his side's 3-0 defeat to Sunderland on Wednesday evening.

'He'll be a great acquisition for us,' Ince told the media via The Reading Chronicle.

'He's only been on the ground a couple of days, but he's been here before, he's great in the changing room and he gives us that mental toughness and character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SX1ql_0hwXaQx300
Reading boss Paul Ince admitted Carroll will be a good signing after a 3-0 loss to Sunderland

'He's great in the changing room, he's got Premier League quality and gives us mental toughness and character. Hopefully if we can get the deal done it will be great for us.

'Just look at the two disallowed goals he scored against Fulham last year, they were world class goals.

'If we get him it will be a huge boost for the lads and the fans.'

Reading currently sit fourth in the Championship after the opening nine matches, having won five and lost four so far.

