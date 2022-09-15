ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

State Police investigating fatal plane crash in Albemarle County

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Wednesday night near Batesville.

A pilot sent a distress call to Albemarle County just before 11:30 p.m. State Police said despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road.

The impact of the crash caused the plane to catch fire. Troopers said the pilot, who was the only person in the plane, did not survive the crash.

His remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage. The NTSB and FAA have been notified about the crash and both will conduct their own investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Accidents
