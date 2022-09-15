ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 2 preview: How to watch Cowboys, Bengals search for first win and Tom Brady try to break Saints hex

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03W5cp_0hwXZc3U00

The NFL's 2022 season is officially underway. Here are the Week 2 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the new NFL+ streaming service, where you can catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes. Justin Herbert. Two contenders, not just in the AFC West but possibly the entire AFC. Need any other reason to tune in? Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Sept. 18

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh needed five turnovers and a blocked extra point as time ran out to beat the Bengals in Week 1. Now they get a Patriots team struggling to find it offensive identity. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Baker Mayfield seeks his first win as the Panthers' starter against Saquon Barkley and the Giants, whose daring two-point conversion helped them start 1-0. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

The Browns started 1-0 with a recipe of defense, the run game and some luck, and this week they host the Jets, who probably don't want Joe Flacco throwing 59 times like he did in the opener. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

After tying in Week 1, the Colts need a win to avoid falling into an early hole in the AFC South. The Jaguars, meanwhile, need better play out of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Lamar Jackson looked worthy of a big contract in Week 1, and now he and the Ravens play their home opener against Tua Tagovailoa and a 1-0 Dolphins team. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Though he beat them in the playoffs after the 2020 season en route to his seventh Super Bowl title, Tom Brady has yet to beat the Saints in the regular season since he joined the Bucs. Will that change on Sunday? If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

While the Lions got a hype bump from "Hard Knocks" and their offseason moves, they'll fall to 0-2 with two home losses if they don't beat Carson Wentz and the Commanders. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle got the best of Russell Wilson in his return on Monday. Up next? The bitter rival 49ers looking to avoid an 0-2 start. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

The Super Bowl champions didn't look great in Week 1 against a really good Bills team. But if they struggle against the lowly Falcons in Week 2, the questions will get louder. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

The Cardinals defense was shredded by Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, and will need to improve fast against Derek Carr, Davante Adams and the Raiders. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Russell Wilson makes his home debut for Denver, which will look to put its decision-making fiascos behind it against Houston. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas begins its attempt to survive Dak Prescott's several-week absence against the reigning AFC champions, who struggled themselves in Week 1. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looked discombobulated in their season-opening loss to the Vikings. Is the remedy a home date with the Chicago "I own you" Bears? If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m.

The Bills looked every bit the Super Bowl contender they're supposed to be in Week 1. Now they face a Titans team seething over blowing a lead in its Week 1 loss. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m.

Both the Eagles and Vikings looked good in starting the season 1-0, and one of them will really get a boost with a win on Monday Night Football. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Broncos fans boo head coach Nathaniel Hackett, mockingly count down play clock in ugly win over Texans

The Denver Broncos won on Sunday. But it wasn't pretty. A series of game management miscues prompted boos from the Denver crowd in rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett's home debut. Then, in a remarkable turn by the home crowd, Broncos fans frustrated by repeated delay-of-game penalties to start the season mockingly counted down the game clock in the game's final moments — while Denver had the ball.
NFL suspends Chiefs LB Willie Gay 4 games following Jan. arrest for alleged misdemeanor property damage

The NFL on Monday suspended Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay without pay for four games, citing the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension appears to stem from a January misdemeanor arrest for alleged property damage "less than $1,000." The ban takes place immediately and will sideline Gay for upcoming games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
Steelers, Mitch Trubisky already hearing Kenny Pickett chants — and for good reason

Kenny Pickett is officially the most popular man in Pittsburgh. On Sunday afternoon, as the Steelers lost their home opener to the New England Patriots, there were at least two occasions when microphones for the CBS broadcast picked up the crowd at Acrisure Stadium chanting "KEN-NY! KEN-NY!" and expressing their desire that Mitchell Trubisky be pulled in favor of the rookie quarterback. And it wasn't just fans — longtime Steelers beat reporter Ed Bouchette tweeted he'd seen enough from Trubisky as well.
The Jamal Adams trade is finally paying off for the Jets

After 26 games, the New York Jets are finally starting to see tangible results from the Jamal Adams trade. Rookie wideout Garrett Wilson, who the Jets selected 10th overall in 2022 with the second first-round pick they acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the Adams deal, caught eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His second score also capped off a wild comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
Buccaneers reportedly sign WR Cole Beasley to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation of promoting him to the active roster, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Beasley, 33, played for the Buffalo Bills for the past three seasons following seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He was...
TAMPA, FL
Week 3 Pickups: Mostert, rookie WRs & Jared Goff

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week. Find out why Raheem Mostert is the best available RB, why you should be picking up one of...
Trey Lance's season-ending injury gives Jimmy Garoppolo chance to prove 49ers were wrong in pulling plug too soon on him

Reality can sometimes be conveyed through only something that sounds callous. So let's preface some "too soon" honesty with this: Trey Lance is likely still the future of the San Francisco 49ers at quarterback. His immense tools haven't diminished and he can still develop into a centerpiece starter in the NFL. And not even his worst critics, if they have any humanity, should take joy in Lance's season-ending broken ankle on Sunday.
There were 3 comebacks Sunday from teams that had less than 2 percent chance to win

If Sunday felt like a really crazy day in the NFL, it was. There are stats to prove it. There were three instances in which teams had less than a one-in-50 shot to win, and somehow pulled off the victory. That doesn't even count the Atlanta Falcons-Los Angeles Rams game, in which the Falcons went from trailing 28-3 to having the ball in Rams territory, down 31-25. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked off a pass from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to stop that comeback attempt.
Benches clearing Saints-Bucs brawl involving Tom Brady leads to ejections for Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore

The NFC South is noted for the intensity of its rivalries. Take, for example, Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Early in the fourth quarter of the division clash, things got heated after Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore exchanged words. With the game tied at 3-3, Brady threw an incomplete deep pass to Scott Miller on third-and-5 with Lattimore in coverage.
