thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball staff visits some familiar faces, and new names emerge in week two on the road
The IU basketball staff continued to jet around the country during week two of the fall recruiting period. And their visits to high school prospects over the last week provided more clues as to both the staff priorities and new names worth a mention. Here are some of the prospects...
Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson Talk Hoops on BTN Tailgate Show
Indiana basketball stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson joined the Big Ten Network's Tailgate Show on Saturday prior to the Hoosiers' football game with Western Kentucky. They talked hoops and had lots of laughs. Here's what they had to say.
thedailyhoosier.com
Charles Campbell, special teams deliver in clutch win for Indiana football
Indiana kicker Charles Campbell struggled in last week’s win over Idaho. He missed a field goal and had a second miss negated due to a defensive penalty. His head coach likes to see you play how you practice, and he saw Campbell’s struggles coming. In practice before the...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana overcomes mistakes to reach 3-0: “We’re not even close to playing our best football.”
As Tom Allen entered Indiana’s team room for his press conference after IU’s win over Western Kentucky, his expression said it all. While Allen made his way to the podium, he shot the crowd of reporters an unmistakable look. His eyes widened. He smiled. And, basically, he simultaneously exhaled and laughed.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Western Kentucky stats, highlights, Allen and Bazelak post game interviews
Indiana defeated Western Kentucky by a final score of 33-30 in overtime Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The Hoosiers trailed 17-10 at halftime, and 24-13 after three quarters before outscoring WKU 17-6 in the fourth to force overtime. Charles Campbell kicked a 51-yard game-winning field goal in the extra period. Below...
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky
Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football vs. Western Kentucky — Live blog and discussion (IU – 33 WKU – 30, FINAL)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for Indiana (2-0) vs. Western Kentucky (2-0). Join us for live updates throughout the day, and participate in the discussion thread below. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and kicks off at around Noon Eastern. Refresh...
thedailyhoosier.com
Class of 2024 wing Caleb Williams to visit IU for Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana’s visitor list for Hoosier Hysteria continues to grow. On Thursday, Prep Hoops reporter Colby Giacubeno said 2024 wing Caleb Williams will be in Bloomington for a visit the weekend of Oct. 7. Indiana offered Williams at the end of July after a highly productive month on the Nike...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosiers preparing for challenge against Western Kentucky
Indiana’s first two games of the 2022 season have been very different, both in the circumstances around the game and the way the games played out. This week will continue that trend. Indiana hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday at noon at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. IU edged out the...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/16)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with final Thursday thoughts on Western Kentucky
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Thursday to share his final thoughts on Indiana’s week three contest against Western Kentucky. The Hoosiers (2-0) and Hilltoppers (2-0) kick at Noon Eastern at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday (BTN). Coordinators Bell and Wilt preview...
Coach Speak: Brownsburg (Ind.) Steve Lynch breaks down recent Purdue commit Kanon Catchings
Four-star small forward Kanon Catchings out of Brownsburg (Ind.) became the second commit for Purdue in the 2024 class when he announced his commitment while on his official visit on Sept. 2. Following his commitment, Boiler Sports Report caught up with Brownsburg head coach Steven Lynch to talk Catchings. Here...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sheridan Wins 700th Football Game and Bud Wright Wins 440th Game 42-0 Over Clinton Prairie
Coach Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks defeated Clinton Prairie Friday night 42 to 0 and brought the total number of Sheridan Blackhawk football wins to 700 and took Coach Wright’s Football career wins to 440, best in the state of Indiana and one of the best in the United States.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: September 16
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the official halfway point of the high school football regular season. East side meets west side as perennial Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference powerhouses Warren Central and Ben Davis both look to improve to 3-2 after slow starts. Class 6A No. 1 Brownsburg aims to stay perfect...
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
