Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
At least we're not talking about opossums, so, we've got that going for us. Though, I didn't look up the rules on that. I mean, when you look at a raccoon, they're like little bank robbers with good dexterity for a mammal that's just above a rodent(sorry raccoon lovers, they eat garbage).
Everywhere else listed in the video below was a region of the United States that is considered "empty." The entire state of Wyoming made the 6th most empty region. THE ENTIRE STATE!. This is not just because of the lack of people but also the lack of infrastructure, including cell...
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYODOT) is reminding residents and travelers about the offerings under the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP) ahead of the 2022-2023 winter season. What is W-TAP?. Through W-TAP, drivers can apply to receive authorization to travel on sections of closed roadways when it is deemed safe...
Since February of this year, tension has been building due to difficulties involving negotiating a railroad worker contract between the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and rail companies. The issue comes down to rail companies changing its policies to make it harder for workers to take days off, less...
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
The November 8 general election is now less than two months away. As the voting time approaches, what issue is most on your mind?. While gas prices are slowly edging downwards, inflation is still a big problem. The inflation rate across the country hasn't been this high since the early 1980s. That hits Wyoming just as it does the rest of the country.
If you are ambivalent to or just hate "woke culture". Good news, the entire state of Wyoming kind of feels the same way. According to a study from Zippia, Wyoming is kind of a middle of the road, leaning toward least woke state. We ranked at number 37 in the country for most woke states, and if you're wondering, Colorado came in 4th. So, the cultural divide is about twice the size of the Continental Divide.
Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Dubois, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, near mile marker 32 on U.S. 26. The patrol says 38-year-old Shane Underwood was headed east with a small flatbed trailer when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway, and rolled his SUV several times.
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health on Friday announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year. West Nile virus is spread when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people and animals. "A bite from an infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in...
