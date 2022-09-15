Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison HS Marching Band Schedule Includes Regional Competitions and a Featured Spot in Disney's Magic Kingdom ParadeDeanLand
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
atlantafi.com
The Original Chopshop Opening In Buckhead Soon
The Original Chopshop is opening in Buckhead in October. This will be the company’s first entry into the Georgia market. After the Atlanta opening, the eatery plans to launch in Alpharetta in January. The Original Chopshop specializes in protein bowls, salads, juices and sandwiches. The Original Chopshop Is Opening...
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
atlantafi.com
Westside Motor Lounge Opening This Fall In Atlanta
A new restaurant and bar concept is set to open on Atlanta’s westside this fall. Westside Motor Lounge is a fun outdoors/indoors eatery that includes a cocktail lounge, game room and events space and much more. The eatery is situated at Echo Street West, the development just off Donald...
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
Aging in Atlanta event returns in person this fall
For the first time since 2019, the fall Aging in Atlanta event is back in person.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents say goodbye to iconic Buckhead Zesto on Piedmont Road
ATLANTA - An iconic restaurant in Buckhead has shut its doors for good after serving the community for more than six decades. Large crowds gathered outside the Zesto on Piedmont Road Sunday for one final goodbye. Owners Jimbo and Leigh Ann Livaditis sold the property to an undisclosed buyer after...
atlantafi.com
Second Self Beer Hosting Fundraiser For Atlanta Firefighters
Local brewery Second Self is hosting a fundraiser festival for Atlanta firefighters in honor of the hard work they do day in and day out. Atlanta residents are invited to come out to this free event to shop local vendors, enjoy great food and of course, sip local brews all for a good cause.
Atlanta’s trash collection fees will increase for some homeowners
Some Atlanta homeowners might have noticed an increase in their solid waste fees in their latest billing cycle. If so, t...
Atlanta firefighters respond to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are currently working an incident at the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead. Crews responded to the restaurant on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road before sunrise Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News crews report seeing...
CBS 46
CarShield makes big promises, but here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Olivia Lee thinks of her 2001 Volvo as family. She bought the car four years ago, and is meticulous about its maintenance. But the car has 158,000 miles on it, and when Lee saw a recent CarShield commercial, she decided to buy a warranty. CarShield is...
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
Atlanta Magazine
What you can get for $500,000 in (and around) Atlanta
Potential homebuyers may know that a $500,000 budget makes for one of the most popular, competitive price points in Atlanta’s current—but shifting—real estate market. We scoped out three juicy options right now, from a shotgun in the hot Old Fourth Ward to a quaint, modern cottage in Woodstock.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Indian Restaurants in Decatur Georgia
Decatur, Georgia, is a city in DeKalb County that has a pleasant, small-town vibe and is worth a visit if you need to get away from the rush and bustle of the big metropolis. It also has many good restaurants, including various Indian restaurants that serve both traditional and modern food.
