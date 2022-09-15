ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

The Original Chopshop Opening In Buckhead Soon

The Original Chopshop is opening in Buckhead in October. This will be the company’s first entry into the Georgia market. After the Atlanta opening, the eatery plans to launch in Alpharetta in January. The Original Chopshop specializes in protein bowls, salads, juices and sandwiches. The Original Chopshop Is Opening...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems

Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Westside Motor Lounge Opening This Fall In Atlanta

A new restaurant and bar concept is set to open on Atlanta’s westside this fall. Westside Motor Lounge is a fun outdoors/indoors eatery that includes a cocktail lounge, game room and events space and much more. The eatery is situated at Echo Street West, the development just off Donald...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County

If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta residents say goodbye to iconic Buckhead Zesto on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA - An iconic restaurant in Buckhead has shut its doors for good after serving the community for more than six decades. Large crowds gathered outside the Zesto on Piedmont Road Sunday for one final goodbye. Owners Jimbo and Leigh Ann Livaditis sold the property to an undisclosed buyer after...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Second Self Beer Hosting Fundraiser For Atlanta Firefighters

Local brewery Second Self is hosting a fundraiser festival for Atlanta firefighters in honor of the hard work they do day in and day out. Atlanta residents are invited to come out to this free event to shop local vendors, enjoy great food and of course, sip local brews all for a good cause.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

CarShield makes big promises, but here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Olivia Lee thinks of her 2001 Volvo as family. She bought the car four years ago, and is meticulous about its maintenance. But the car has 158,000 miles on it, and when Lee saw a recent CarShield commercial, she decided to buy a warranty. CarShield is...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
ATLANTA, GA
KSLTV

Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

What you can get for $500,000 in (and around) Atlanta

Potential homebuyers may know that a $500,000 budget makes for one of the most popular, competitive price points in Atlanta’s current—but shifting—real estate market. We scoped out three juicy options right now, from a shotgun in the hot Old Fourth Ward to a quaint, modern cottage in Woodstock.
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Indian Restaurants in Decatur Georgia

Decatur, Georgia, is a city in DeKalb County that has a pleasant, small-town vibe and is worth a visit if you need to get away from the rush and bustle of the big metropolis. It also has many good restaurants, including various Indian restaurants that serve both traditional and modern food.
DECATUR, GA

