ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded Knee, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
FOOD & DRINKS
dakotanewsnow.com

Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wounded Knee, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mike Lindell, FBI investigation and SD elections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, Mike Lindell’s cell phone was seized while the MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier was in a Hardee’s drive through in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell said in his online show, The Lindell Report, he was on his way back from a...
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ECONOMY
sdpb.org

Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Kristi Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Among the items South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem covers in her autobiography was a phone call that then-state Representative Mark Mickelson made to her in late 2016. But according to Mickelson, what’s in the book was “not quite” what happened. “She has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dakota People#Oglala Sioux Tribe#Wounded Knee Massacre#American#Indian#The Oglala Sioux#Native Americans#The U S Army#The Associated Press#The U S Department#Interior
Vermillion Plain Talk

South Dakota Sees 12 New COVID-19 Deaths; Active Case Rise

South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including new fatalities in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). Also, the DOH recorded the first rise in active cases since early August, with new cases also...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
LehighValleyLive.com

Native islander uses ancestral wisdom to help return Puerto Rico to its indigenous roots

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Filmmaker Josee Molavi spent three months last year in Puerto Rico learning from those who identify with the taíno community and documenting the living history of the island. She returned this July to capture a pivotal chapter of that story. The result is her documentary “I Am the Land,” which is proudly featured here by palabra. The film explores the key intersections of modern science, environmental activism, and indigenous spiritual knowledge in the pursuit of climate justice. Reporting for this documentary was supported by the Pulitzer Center and the American University Center for Latin American & Latino Studies.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dakotafreepress.com

Radicals, Roots, and Anchor Standards: What’s Really Wrong with Hillsdale’s Approach to South Dakota Social Studies

Hat tip to Pete Struwe, 39 years later. The word radical comes from the Latin root radix, which itself means root. Radix gives us radish, that root some of you like to eat. It gives us radical as in the mathematical symbol, √, which we use to signify that we are taking the square root of a number. It gives us eradicate—ex + radix + ate—which literally/etymologically means to tear out the roots, which we now use to mean to remove or destroy completely. Thus, a radical proposal completely uproots prior principles and practices. A radical person seeks to root out current beliefs and practices, overturn the status quo, and (except for the rare genuine anarchist) establish an entirely new order.
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
LESTERVILLE, SD
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy