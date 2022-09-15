SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A new bank is gearing up to open in northeast Nebraska, with construction on the new building having just wrapped up. Construction has wound down at Bank of the Valley's Schuyler branch location, and the bank is set to open its doors to the public on September 26. A grand opening celebration will take place in October, with a ribbon cutting on October 11 and several other related events to follow throughout the week.

SCHUYLER, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO