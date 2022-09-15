Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Jordan Larson joins Midland volleyball as volunteer assistant
FREMONT, Neb. – As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Neb. native is now hoping to lend some of that...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
News Channel Nebraska
SEPT 22 (7:45 PM CT) - Millard North vs Lincoln Southeast (NCN TV)
LINCOLN - The game between Millard North and Lincoln Southeast will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 7:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you...
News Channel Nebraska
Marylyn Schneider
Marylyn Schneider, age 77 of Nebraska City died September 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Marylyn was born July 20, 1945 to Donald and Lucy Mae (Kerr) Johnson in. Springfield, MO. The family moved to Fort Lupton, CO where they resided until Marylyn was five. They then...
News Channel Nebraska
$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
News Channel Nebraska
Gilbert M. Earl, 74, Nebr. City
Gilbert M. Earl, age 74 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Prestige Care Center in Nebr. City. Gilbert McKay Earl was born on March 6, 1948 at the family home in rural Hamburg, IA; the son of Cordy Joe and Fannie May (Fleming) Earl. He attended school in Sidney, IA.
News Channel Nebraska
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Monday night, LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off south 27th St. and Southpionte Trail, for an unconscious man. Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
Crews respond to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire. Flames were seen coming from the...
News Channel Nebraska
Large pool of blood found in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department found a large pool of blood in a parking lot. OPD said officers were dispatched to 5100 Florence Boulevard on Sept. 17 for a suspected cutting after a call came in around 1:15 a.m. when a large pool of blood what found in the parking lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that left one injured Monday night. The Omaha Police Department arrested 64-year-old Kris Minickler who was allegedly part of a stabbing on Sept. 19 around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of N 17th St. OPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse utility workers advocate for fair wages
SYRACUSE - Syracuse utility workers attended the Syracuse city council meeting asking for change in the employee handbook regarding overtime pay. Jeff Vogt and Adam Badberg of the utility department told the council they are not fairly paid, especially when there is a holiday in the work week. A holiday...
News Channel Nebraska
Explosive found by juveniles in Seward
SEWARD, Neb. -- A live grenade was found on a riverbank and detonated in Seward. The Seward County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 for a reported possible explosive device at 294th Road and Bluff Road. Officers said they were made aware of...
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to a local Omaha hospital after being reportedly assaulted. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of N 104th Court around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault that injured two people. Officers said they found a 23-year-old victim...
News Channel Nebraska
Three injured during shooting, conditions unknown
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left multiple injured on Monday night. Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of N 33rd St. on Sept. 19 around 7:50 p.m. OPD said officers were dispatched to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Bank of the Valley's Schuyler branch preparing to open next week
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A new bank is gearing up to open in northeast Nebraska, with construction on the new building having just wrapped up. Construction has wound down at Bank of the Valley's Schuyler branch location, and the bank is set to open its doors to the public on September 26. A grand opening celebration will take place in October, with a ribbon cutting on October 11 and several other related events to follow throughout the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly stole a motorcycle and broke into a security office in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a reported stolen motorcycle at the 2300 block of Garfield. Officers said the 20-year-old victim told them...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man taken into custody after attempted store robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reportedly threatened employees of a store and tried to steal a cash register. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the area of Goodhue Blvd and F St. around 4:15 p.m. for a reported robbery on Sept. 16. Officers said they determined...
News Channel Nebraska
Law enforcement reports burglary, DUIs over AppleJack Festival
NEBRASKA CITY – Rescue squads and law enforcement had a busy AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City. A 39-year-old Talmage woman was arrested for contempt of court and a 20-year-old Nebraska City man was arrested on a warrant. There were four driving under the influence arrests involving a 20-year-old Omaha...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced ten years in prison for meth possession on Amtrak in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb -- A 47-year-old Illinois man was sentenced to 10 years in federal court in Omaha Friday. The U.S. Attorney announced Monday that Shawron Thomas was sentenced on Sept. 16 after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced Thomas to 120...
News Channel Nebraska
Tornado Warning issued in Southwest Iowa
OMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Page and Montgomery counties. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa... Northeastern Page County in southwestern Iowa... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of...
