Read full article on original website
Related
mainebiz.biz
PenBay Chamber hires a new director to take over from Peaco
The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce said Thursday it has hired its next president and CEO, Eric Belley. Belley has served as a business development officer for several area banks and has been involved in numerous community and board efforts, the chamber said. His banking experience has included Bangor Savings, Machias Savings and First National Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.
une.edu
25th annual white coat ceremony held for newest class of medical students
The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine (UNE COM) held its 25th annual White Coat ceremony for the class of 2026 to welcome the students into the medical profession and to honor their commitment to serving the needs of their future patients. The event was held on Saturday,...
newscentermaine.com
Maine man named first ever US cybersecurity ambassador
The U.S. Senate confirmed Nathaniel Fick of Cape Elizabeth to the office. Fick is a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq and will be specializing in cybersecurity.
mainebiz.biz
Oakhurst Dairy gifts USM $250,000 for student center and to address food insecurity
The University of Southern Maine Foundation announced a gift of $250,000 to help students succeed at USM by supporting food security as well as the construction of a new Career & Student Success Center on the Portland campus. The gift includes $125,000 to support the new Career & Student Success...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
A New Homeless Shelter Has Been Approved at an Augusta, Maine Church
According to the Kennebec Journal, a new homeless shelter will be opening in Maine's Capital city in a couple months. The KJ says that the emergency overnight shelter planned for the South Parish Congregational Church was unanimously approved by city officials. The KJ went on to say that the new...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine shredding businesses unite
Scarborough-based Without A Trace Mobile Shredding business, owned and operated by Brad Manter, has been acquired by Shredding On Site, a Bangor-based provider of secure document shredding and destructive services. The acquisition provides Shredding On Site and its operating company Records Management Center expanded access to the Greater Portland market,...
foxbangor.com
Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon
UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
addictedtovacation.com
11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine
Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainebiz.biz
Brunswick rocket maker advances full-scale biofuel engine, with new fundraising round on tap
BluShift Aerospace, a Brunswick-based NewSpace startup, said this week it’s entering a phase of rapid engine testing to optimize the performance, thrust and efficiency of its carbon-neutral, biofuel powered rocket engine. The engine is called the MAREVL, short for Modular Adaptable Rocket Engine for Vehicle Launch. The new round...
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
penbaypilot.com
Last minute additions to Rockland Council agenda draws ire from residents, council members
ROCKLAND — “I, personally, as a councilor and a person who pays taxes, am embarrassed by three of you because process was not followed,” said Rockland City Councilor Louise MacLellan-Ruf. “I take great umbrage and offense when people say, oh no no, this was all discussed.”
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
Comments / 0