How about those Cougars?! They pulled off an "upset" that probably wasn't talked nearly enough about east of the Mississippi this week when they beat No. 9-ranked Baylor. Just don't tell BYU fans it was an upset, because they have a ton of confidence in this team - and for good reason. The Cougars have enough quality opponents on their schedule this year to have legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations if they run the table. Head coach Kilani Sitake has done a remarkable job during the last six years. A win on Saturday afternoon would put them on track to play a New Year's Day Bowl Game, even if they miss the CFP.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO