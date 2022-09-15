ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

What Kalani Sitake Said After Oregon Beat BYU

The Oregon Ducks earned a big win on Saturday, taking down the No. 12 BYU Cougars at home in front of 54, 463 fans. Saturday's contest was a huge game for both teams, as they fight to assert themselves as one of the best teams out west. Following a 41-20 loss to Oregon, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with reporters.
PROVO, UT
Tri-City Herald

Game Prediction: No. 12 BYU Cougars vs No. 25 Oregon Ducks

How about those Cougars?! They pulled off an "upset" that probably wasn't talked nearly enough about east of the Mississippi this week when they beat No. 9-ranked Baylor. Just don't tell BYU fans it was an upset, because they have a ton of confidence in this team - and for good reason. The Cougars have enough quality opponents on their schedule this year to have legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations if they run the table. Head coach Kilani Sitake has done a remarkable job during the last six years. A win on Saturday afternoon would put them on track to play a New Year's Day Bowl Game, even if they miss the CFP.
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) BYU: We'll see if the Cougars get Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney back on the field for this crucial game. BYU's top 2 wide receivers were missing last week in the win over Baylor, and they'll be needed against Oregon's solid pass defense. Chase Roberts had over 100 yards last week with those 2 out, but Jaren Hall needs more targets to come out of Eugene with this win while the Cougars try to develop their ground game, which was under 3 ypc last week.
EUGENE, OR
750thegame.com

University of Oregon Men’s Basketball Announces Schedule

The University of Oregon has announced their men’s basketball schedule for this upcoming season. The Ducks open up their season with a matchup against Florida A&M in Eugene as part of the home and home Pac 12 and SWAC partnership. The PK85 Tournament is back and the Ducks open the tournament against Dan Hurley and the UCONN Huskies. The rivalry game against Oregon State will be on New Years Eve, December 31st, in Eugene and then they go to Corvallis on February 25th.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

When Will Oregon See Another Multiyear Starter at Quarterback?

The story of Justin Herbert at the University of Oregon is well known. The local kid who became the four-year starter for his hometown college team and is now enjoying a lot of success in the NFL. Since then, Oregon hasn’t had a consistent starter at quarterback. At first, it...
EUGENE, OR
750thegame.com

Listen: Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning Joins The BFT

Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning joined John Canzano’s Bald Faced Truth (Weekdays 3-6 P.M. on 750 The Game) on Thursday. Lanning shares what he has learned about himself and about his team so far this season, what challenges BYU presents, his work-life balance during the season, and much more.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

OSP Warns of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Oregon

BREAKING NEWS-Just released from the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, suspect that was involved in yesterday’s high speed vehicle chase which started in Salt Lake City, Utah has been caught. We will update when more information becomes available. (via Elkhorn Media Group / Facebook) A man from Salt Lake...
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
ELKO, NV
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys

A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
