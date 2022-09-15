Read full article on original website
How Act N.1’s Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin Gear Up for a Valentino-endorsed Show
MILAN — Being endorsed by an established fashion house the size and reputation of Valentino comes with a generous dose of pressure. Yet talking with Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin — whose label Act N.1 has been selected by the Roman company as the emerging brand to support this season — it’s clear that what could be a source of anxiety is more like a healthy rush of adrenaline. Valentino will offer its Instagram platform to the designers for a livestream of the spring show, to be held in Milan on Thursday.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Luca Larenza Men's Spring 2023Harmont&Blaine...
Matty Bovan’s Maximalist Designs Have Unexpected Ties to Italy’s Fashion
MILAN — Matty Bovan’s avant-garde maximalism is decamping to Milan this season and he is all about taking his rebel spirit to the city’s fashion, traditionally rooted in wearability. “I’m incredibly excited because I’m so used to London and it’s really an exciting opportunity for me,” Bovan told WWD, Zooming in from Yorkshire in the U.K. a few days before the show, which is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. CET. The show is being backed by Dolce & Gabbana as part of a mentoring program jumpstarted last February that invites young names to Milan Fashion Week and supplies them...
Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience
MILAN — The “R” word is looming, but executives at Italian fashion brands are ready to challenge the recession, leveraging the flexibility adopted during the past two years through the pandemic, raising the creativity bar and investing in the country’s craftsmanship and manufacturing pipeline. Case in point: Last week, Prada Group revealed it had acquired a 43.7 percent stake in Superior SpA, a tannery based in Tuscany’s Santa Croce Sull’Arno, a deal that chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli said represented “another important step” in the vertical integration of the company’s supply chain, investing to increase its “industrial know-how as well as control...
Reformation Backs New Cotton Coalition, Adore Me as B Corp, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol News: Short Takes
U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.” Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the White Buffalo Land Trust, farmer livelihoods are more directly sustained on the rolling timeline of product releases planned for 2023. Producers for the cotton include the Bowles Farming Company and Stone Land Company. More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisA Peak Inside Reformation's Downtown L.A. FactoryFirst Look Inside Reformation's...
Antiques, Jewelry and Bags From One of California’s Most Impressive Homes Hit Christie’s Online
When Christie’s was invited to sell the estate of Ann and Gordon Getty, the auction house was invited to the late couple’s home and “really told to take it all,” according to Elizabeth Seigel, Christie’s vice president and specialist in private and iconic collections. This includes what WWD can reveal is a museum-quality collection of tapestries, handbags and home furnishings that will be available for auction across about 10 sales. The Getty family, as Seigel described, “is who many people know on the West Coast for the Getty Collection in Los Angeles. They really held court in philanthropic circles in San...
EXCLUSIVE: Casadei Marks ‘Blade’ Heel’s 10th Anniversary With NFT
MILAN — How would one mark the 10th anniversary of a highly engineered style if not with fashion’s latest tech obsession? Footwear firm Casadei is celebrating the milestone of its signature Blade heels with the release of limited-run wearable NFTs, making its venture into Web3.More from WWDBackstage at Richard Quinn RTW Spring 2023Pronounce RTW Spring 2023Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2023 “It’s been 10 years, but the Blade looks as current as it did back then, it didn’t grow older… I still think it’s dreamy and perfect, blending aesthetics and recognizability,” said Cesare Casadei in a joint interview with her business-savvy daughter Arianna,...
