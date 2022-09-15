Read full article on original website
4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Four children are in the hospital after an apartment fire in Butler County Saturday. Fire crews responded to the 5000 block of Aster Park Drive in West Chester Township for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO. When...
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
UPDATE: Cincinnati man remains in critical condition after head-on crash near Kenworth
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The investigation continues into a head-on crash that left one person in critical condition. The Guardian reported on the crash that happened shortly after 8 p.m. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by. Tyler Frazier, and passenger Devan Purnell,...
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Several hurt in SR 380 crash Friday night; suspect flees on foot
SPRING VALLEY TWP., Greene County — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday. The...
CareFlight called to crash on SR 380 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley Township late Friday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash in the 3600 block of state Route 380 near Cemetery Road around 11:39 p.m., according to OSHP dispatch.
WKRC
11-year-old dead after Villa Hills drowning
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - An 11-year-old is dead after an accidental drowning in a pool, according to police. Villa Hills Police were called to Thirs Drive at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders took the juvenile to St. Elizabeth...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
1 seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Greene County Thursday. Crews were called to the area of Upper Bellbrook and Colorado Drive around 3:35 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash. The driver of a motorcycle, identified as Scott McHenry, 21,...
I-75 NB fully reopened after 4-vehicle crash near cut-in-the-hill
The crash is now clear but delays are still expected due to the heavy traffic backup on the highway.
WLWT 5
Butler County Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Ross Township motorcycle crash
ROSS, Ohio — One person has died and another has suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Ross Township. According to the Butler County Sherriff's Office, emergency personnel responded to the 3800 block of Cincinnati-Brookville Road (S.R. 126) around 6:38 p.m. to the crash. Deputies say a...
Xenia motorcycle crash leads to ‘serious injuries’
The driver of a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, Scott McHenry, of Dayton, was traveling eastbound on Upper Bellbrook Road when he was struck by a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 35-year-old Xenia woman.
Fox 19
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
WKRC
Pedestrian struck, killed in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning as she tried to cross a Clinton County road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bethany Wiget, 33, was crossing SR 73 near SR 380 just before 6 a.m. She was struck by a vehicle heading west on SR 73.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
wnewsj.com
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing SR 73
CHESTER TWP – A pedestrian was struck and killed as she was attempting to cross State Route 73 in Clinton County Thursday morning. The Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post is investigating the one-vehicle, single-fatality traffic crash involving a which occurred at approximately 05:49 a.m. on SR 73 near SR 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, acording to a news release from the OSHP.
1 in critical condition after Loveland house fire
According to investigators, crews responded to the 1100 block of Main Street after a neighbor called 911. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the front side of the home.
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Emergency crews are responding to a crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles in Greene County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of West Spring Valley Paintersville Road and OH-380 around 7:45 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. At least...
WLWT 5
Covington police locate 77-year-old critical missing man
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Covington police have located 77-year-old David Capek. Covington police are searching for a critical missing man after he walked away from his family's home. According to police, David H. Capek, 77, is missing from the area of Earl and Leslie in the Latonia neighborhood. Officials...
WLWT 5
Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital
CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
