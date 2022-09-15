ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

County
Butler County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Butler County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

11-year-old dead after Villa Hills drowning

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - An 11-year-old is dead after an accidental drowning in a pool, according to police. Villa Hills Police were called to Thirs Drive at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 11-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders took the juvenile to St. Elizabeth...
VILLA HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck, killed in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning as she tried to cross a Clinton County road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bethany Wiget, 33, was crossing SR 73 near SR 380 just before 6 a.m. She was struck by a vehicle heading west on SR 73.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing SR 73

CHESTER TWP – A pedestrian was struck and killed as she was attempting to cross State Route 73 in Clinton County Thursday morning. The Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Post is investigating the one-vehicle, single-fatality traffic crash involving a which occurred at approximately 05:49 a.m. on SR 73 near SR 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, acording to a news release from the OSHP.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Covington police locate 77-year-old critical missing man

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Covington police have located 77-year-old David Capek. Covington police are searching for a critical missing man after he walked away from his family's home. According to police, David H. Capek, 77, is missing from the area of Earl and Leslie in the Latonia neighborhood. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Roselawn woman charged after son burned, later dies at hospital

CINCINNATI — A Roselawn mother is behind bars after her 1-year-old son died. Hydia Hamilton-Smith is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is charged with a single count of child endangerment a second-degree felony. She is accused of abusing her 20-month-old son Darnell Gamble. She was...
CINCINNATI, OH

