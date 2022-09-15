ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers

While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Chargers

This game didn’t start off the way that the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped, but they’ll get some time to adjust their approach during the half. So far, there has been little consistency and urgency throughout. On the defensive side of the ball, the Los Angeles Chargers have been moving the ball with relative ease. On the few times when they have had an opportunity to get the ball, the offense has been unable to get much going. Thankfully, the Chiefs are somehow only losing by three points (10-7).
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
