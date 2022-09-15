Read full article on original website
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are back on your TV screens after just a few short days, facing the Los Angeles Chargers on the NFL’s 2022 season debut of “Thursday Night Football.”. This is the first AFC West matchup of the season for Kansas City, but the second matchup...
3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers
While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Chargers
This game didn’t start off the way that the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped, but they’ll get some time to adjust their approach during the half. So far, there has been little consistency and urgency throughout. On the defensive side of the ball, the Los Angeles Chargers have been moving the ball with relative ease. On the few times when they have had an opportunity to get the ball, the offense has been unable to get much going. Thankfully, the Chiefs are somehow only losing by three points (10-7).
Photo Of Chiefs Stadium Going Viral Before Game vs. Chargers
Arrowhead Stadium will look a bit different tonight for the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. In honor Arrowhead Stadium's 50th anniversary, the end zones at the stadium are painted red. That's how they looked for the Chiefs' first game at the stadium in 1972. The...
'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs
The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
